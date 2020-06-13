Why can’t we get away from Gone with the wind (opinion)

Day after day, I scrolled through the publications denouncing the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. For weeks, video after video showed growing protests against police brutality and brutal treatment of protesters by police. It seemed inappropriate to share photos glorifying Hollywood’s golden age in this moment of mourning and mobilization. Furthermore, the classic films we show in Turner Classic Movies (TCM) have played a major role in perpetuating racist beliefs that devalue black lives and normalize the use of excessive force against blacks.

It is no wonder that many viewers were outraged when HBO Max released the Civil War romance “Gone with the Wind” on their list. HBO Max has temporarily retired the film with the intention of returning it to service with additional historical context.

Originally released in 1939, the film romanticizes slavery as a benign and benevolent institution. Even as the highest grossing film in history when adjusted for inflation, “Gone With the Wind” continues to have a profound impact on the ways the general public views the pre-war South and the reconstruction period. that followed the Civil War.

There have been many highly visible efforts to portray slavery on the screen from more historically accurate African American perspectives, from the 1977 miniseries “Roots” to “Beloved” (1998) by Oprah Winfrey and “12 Years a Slave” by Steve McQueen (2013 ). But “Gone with the Wind” endures in popular culture. It’s a tale of slavery devoid of physical abuse (except for the legendary slap of Scarlett O ; Hara by Vivien Leigh de Prissy from Butterfly McQueen), grueling work and the separation of families. Over the decades, “Gone With the Wind” has seen many theatrical re-releases, featured performances on the primetime television network, and spectacularly packaged home video edits. It was the first movie to be shown on Turner Classic Movies when the network premiered in 1994. And then this classic movie giant, lasting nearly four hours, made the leap into the world of streaming on demand.