Why can’t we get away from Gone with the wind (opinion)

Day after day, I scrolled through the publications denouncing the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. For weeks, video after video showed growing protests against police brutality and brutal treatment of protesters by police. It seemed inappropriate to share photos glorifying Hollywood’s golden age in this moment of mourning and mobilization. Furthermore, the classic films we show in Turner Classic Movies (TCM) have played a major role in perpetuating racist beliefs that devalue black lives and normalize the use of excessive force against blacks.
It is no wonder that many viewers were outraged when HBO Max released the Civil War romance “Gone with the Wind” on their list. HBO Max has temporarily retired the film with the intention of returning it to service with additional historical context.
Originally released in 1939, the film romanticizes slavery as a benign and benevolent institution. Even as the highest grossing film in history when adjusted for inflation, “Gone With the Wind” continues to have a profound impact on the ways the general public views the pre-war South and the reconstruction period. that followed the Civil War.
There have been many highly visible efforts to portray slavery on the screen from more historically accurate African American perspectives, from the 1977 miniseries “Roots” to “Beloved” (1998) by Oprah Winfrey and “12 Years a Slave” by Steve McQueen (2013 ). But “Gone with the Wind” endures in popular culture. It’s a tale of slavery devoid of physical abuse (except for the legendary slap of Scarlett O ; Hara by Vivien Leigh de Prissy from Butterfly McQueen), grueling work and the separation of families. Over the decades, “Gone With the Wind” has seen many theatrical re-releases, featured performances on the primetime television network, and spectacularly packaged home video edits. It was the first movie to be shown on Turner Classic Movies when the network premiered in 1994. And then this classic movie giant, lasting nearly four hours, made the leap into the world of streaming on demand.
Some complained that shooting down the film was a form of censorship. For others, watching “Gone with the Wind,” so prominent in the HBO Max release, felt like salt rubbed into wounds that were never allowed to heal. These wounds are reopened with each act of violence against blacks, each delay in justice and each failure to recognize the extent of black suffering.
But it is precisely because of the continuous and painful patterns of racial injustice and contempt for black lives that “Gone with the Wind” should remain in circulation and be available for viewing, analysis and discussion.
“Gone with the Wind” is a main text to examine expressions of white supremacy in popular culture. Based on Margaret Mitchell’s hit novel, “Gone With the Wind” draws on ancient myths about the gentleness of the pre-war south. The movie’s lavish costumes, gorgeous plantation sets, and powerful Technicolor cinematography bring Scarlett O Hara’s romances and economic tribulations to grand melodramatic flair.
As the title indicates, “Gone with the Wind” looks back nostalgically at the idyllic days that no longer exist (because they never were). Going back to the old days, plantation dramas invite white viewers to imagine attractive but fake pedigrees. When the working class and poor white spectators identify with a noble white lineage, for example, they are less likely to form beneficial alliances with their black working class and their poor counterparts.
The film is also a valuable document and a testament to the performance of blacks during an era when important roles for black talent were extremely rare in Hollywood movies. As film historian Donald Bogle has argued, the extraordinarily talented black actors in “Gone With the Wind,” particularly Hattie McDaniel in her Oscar-winning performance as Mammy, and Butterfly McQueen as the comically inept Prissy, bring humanity. notable for its stereotype. Roles Too often, these characters are considered harmless or harmful.
Mammy and Prissy are often read as benign features of a movie that simply reflects their times or as victims of widespread Hollywood racism. However, when we carefully look at their acting styles, we see how McDaniel and McQueen nuance their characters with their unique facial expressions, gestures, vocal inflections, and humor marks. “They Steal the Show,” to borrow the phrase that scholar Miriam Petty uses to describe how black actors in classic Hollywood movies maximize the impact of their minimal roles.
At the same time, “Gone With the Wind” illustrates how biting racism has restricted blacks’ chances, as well as the efforts of well-intentioned white allies. Producer David O. Selznick supported Hattie McDaniels’ nomination for an Academy Award, believing in the strength of her performance. But he capitulated to southern sensibilities when he did not include black cast members at the film’s premiere in Atlanta. And at the twelfth Academy Awards ceremony, where he became the first black actor to win an Oscar, McDaniel did not sit at Selznick’s table with the rest of the cast. Management had given her special permission to enter the Cocoanut Grove club, for whites only, and she was sitting at a small table next to the room.
A HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement that “the film’s racist portrayals were wrong at the time and are wrong today, and we feel that maintaining this title without explanation and denunciation of those portrayals would be irresponsible.” As current debates over the placement, teardown, and contextualization of “Gone With the Wind” make clear, this is a film that continues to expose deep fissures in our interpretations of American history, film history, and the relationship between both. The film has loyal fans, and it has vocal critics who criticize its version of southern history in the same language that black activists used when they picketed the film 80 years ago. But as I saw on a packed panel discussion on “The Complicated Legacy of Gone with the Wind ” At the 2019 TCM Classic Film Festival, there are people who love the film and others who love to hate it, and still others who are nonetheless curious about how other people respond.
HBO Max will bring “Gone with the Wind” to its lineup, and when it appears, I’ll provide an introduction placing the film in its multiple historical contexts. For me, this is an opportunity to think about what classic movies can teach us. Right now, people are turning to movies for racial re-education, and Amazon’s best-selling books are on anti-racism and racial inequality. If people are really doing their homework, we can be prepared to have our most informed, honest and productive national conversations about black lives on and off the screen.