The 1995 fantasy comedy Casper was a huge box office hit, and it seemed ripe for a proper sequel, but sadly for fans, one never joined.

1995 fantasy comedy Casper It was a huge box office hit, and it seemed ripe for a proper sequel, but sadly for fans, one never joined. To be sure, Casper She was not a critical child, earning decidedly mixed reviews. However, from your target family audience, Casper He won raves, raising almost $ 290 million on a budget of only $ 50 million. That's the kind of return on investment that usually guarantees a follow-up. Casper He finally got one, but not how fans of the 1995 movie expected.

In 1997, a kind of prequel was released directly to the video called Casper: a brisk start, and it's kind of like an origin story, with the caveat that no other character from the 1995 movie is coming back, and Casper's past as a human being isn't recognized. Basically An energetic start It was just a direct standard video sequel directed at kids, and it retained none of the magic from the previous movie. Another direct movie to the video, Casper meets wendy, arrived in 1998, with equally disappointing results.

As one might imagine, it turns out that at one point, Universal Pictures wanted to make a real sequel to Casper's theatrical movie, with the cast returning. Here's why that didn't happen, despite the immense success of the 1995 film.

Why Casper 2 never happened

A suitable Casper 2 It was close to happening at two different points. Not long after the release of the first movie, a sequel was proposed and a draft of the script was written. Unfortunately, stars Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci were linked to other projects, and the studio didn't want to wait until they were available. Meanwhile, they created a sequel cartoon series called Casper's New Spooktacular Adventures. A few years later, Prince of egypt pilot Simon Wells was hired to write a new Casper 2 script, with the intention that he would also direct. The wish was again that Pullman and Ricci return to their roles.

However, by the summer of 2000, Universal had scrapped Casper 2, believing that the likely cost of the sequel made no sense many years after the original had been successful. Live video responses Casper the follow-ups had also been tepid at best. On top of that, Ricci was unwilling to return, having become an adult, and wanted to leave behind the kind of roles she had played as a star girl. Unfortunately, those factors set the nail on Casper 2The coffin, but one assumes that the property will reboot on the big screen someday. Until then, those who grew up with the original will always be free to give their Blu-Rays or digital prints another spin.

