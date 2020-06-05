Why Christine Replaced Mary With Davina As Her Bestie

Instead of staying with Mary, Christine made it clear that Davina was her new best friend in the second season of Selling Sunset. Why did their allegiances change?

Netflix season two Sell ​​Sunset She hit the streaming app with a major shift in real estate dynamics: Mary Fitzgerald and Christine Quinn were no longer best friends. Although the two women were clearly the closest friends among the Oppenheim Group's female agents during the first season, Mary didn't even know about Christine's engagement at the start of the second season. Instead, Christine seemed to be much closer to Davina Potratz. Why did Christine change her loyalties this season?

A season one of Sell ​​Sunset, Christine and Mary explained that, although they were opposite, they were really best friends. They had worked together for years and even lived together in a moment. Despite their close relationship, the two women were very different. While Mary liked to keep the peace, Christine did not mind making her feelings known, no matter how offensive they might be. For the most part, the friendship worked, but their contrasting personalities finally collided when Chrishell Hartley joined the Oppenheim Group.

When Chrishell started as a new agent, she and Davina had a conversation about Mary's relationship with her much younger boyfriend, Romain. While both women questioned the dynamics and strength of the relationship, Davina later told the other girls that Chrishell was speaking ill of Mary. That didn't sit well with Christine. At the end of the season, Christine's frustration with Chrishell came to a head. He confronted her at a party and accused her of not recognizing what he said. Chrishell, however, insisted that she was simply asking questions and that the situation was becoming disproportionate. Davina sided with Christine and continued to speak ill of Chrishell, but Mary quickly forgave a distressed Chrishell and decided to move on.

The situation around Chrishell was probably the turning point in Christine and Mary's friendship. Although Mary was supposed to be Christine's best friend, she decided to extend an olive branch to Chrishell in hopes that it would calm the situation. While Christine was being too hard on Chrishell, Mary's automatic forgiveness made it seem like Christine was the bad person. Christine did not feel that Mary was loyal, especially since the discussion began in Mary's honor. Davina, on the other hand, was totally next to Christine. She insisted that Chrishell was wrong and refused to be easy on her, even though she was obviously upset about the situation. At that time, Christine probably felt that Davina was being more loyal than Mary, which laid the foundation for their future friendship.

Actually, Christine was out of place. Mary never asked Christine to fight for her and made it clear that she wished the situation would just go away. But from Christine's perspective, she felt that she could no longer trust Mary. That moment was the catalyst that began to separate their friendship. When Christine walked away from Mary, she approached Davina. At the start of the second season, Davina was Christine's best friend, while Mary was the old friend who had "betrayed" her.

Sell ​​Sunset Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

