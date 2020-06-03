Why Christine Would Tell Davina About Engagement

Christine gives a valid reason not to tell Mary about her engagement and also reveals why Davina was the only one to know the good news!

Sell ​​Sunset star Christine Quinn got engaged to her boyfriend Christian Richard when she took a break from work and was traveling the world with him. After the breakup with Mary Fitzgerald towards the end of Season 1, Christine thought it would be better to stick with the good news and just tell Davina, that she was making an effort to be in constant contact with her right now.

In the first season, we came to know that Christine, 31, has an open nature, and other girls refer to her as the queen bee of the group. She and Mary were best friends, roommates, and coworkers before Chrishell Stause entered the series. During a heated argument, Christine defended Mary's bond with her fiancé, Romain Bonnet, when Chrishell was asking curious questions and making insulting assumptions about their relationship. But in return, Mary went against Christine and felt sympathy for Chrishell and hugged her. Clearly, the blonde bombshell felt betrayed and felt like a fool who defended the wrong person.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Selling Sunset: Is It Real Or Is It Scheduled?

At the time, Davina was the only one with Christine and, finally, the long-legged young woman recognized the fact that her new partner (in crime) is exactly like her: real, honest and direct. Christine said that Davina is genuine and that "Just one with no fake boobs." The two shared a strong bond, and that's why Christine told her new best friend that she is not invited to Mary's wedding despite being asked not to, which made matters worse between Mary and Christine. At the end of season 1, Mary and Christine were not talking. According to an All About the Tea interview, when Christine got engaged, she didn't mind sharing the news with her former best friend, who was making no effort to communicate with her.

Christine explained: "Honestly, relationships lead two to tango. A phone works in BOTH ways. If I do not receive anything, I will not communicate. I am not desperate for a friend! I have many friends who register with me on a regular basis, including Davina, who was the first to know the information. " Well she makes a valid argument. She continued, "During that time, Mary didn't come close. I had been traveling out of the country for months. I really didn't want to text, so I wanted to wait until I could sit down with my friends, show them the ring, and tell them the whole story. I wanted to wait until To be face to face with my girls to really tell them some news. "

We trust Christine's intentions that she wants to be on good terms with Mary. However, we believe that both sides need a bit of maturity if they are willing to solve this fight and want to become friends again. They will have to forgive each other for their little mistakes and talk once and for all. In the Season 3 preview, we can see a glimpse of these two conversations (or more like screaming), but that doesn't seem very fruitful at first glance. Still, let's wait until next season falls to see if these divas make it work or break it!

Next: Sell Sunset: Justin Hartley kisses Sofia Pernas amid Chrishell's divorce

Sell ​​Sunset Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

Source: All About Tea

What Kylie Jenner reportedly spent $ 130 million on last year