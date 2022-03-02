There is something about grading that we find disturbing. No one likes to be judged or evaluated in any way, especially students. That is ironic as most of our education is about grading college papers and students’ exams. Many universities or middle schools are introducing new systems for evaluating pupils. Some of them do not require grades, but descriptive evaluation of students’ efforts. There are many examples of student contract for grades that makes teachers’ life much easier. Methods such as these often prove as better alternatives to traditional grading that students usually dislike. When it comes to writing essays, this new grading system is to be put on a test.

Problems With Grading Research Paper Assignments

It is hard to do something creative if there is an army of critics standing above your head. Most writers will complain about having a blockage or inability to write. Negative teacher comments for students’ writing make them anxious or less likely to show their full potential. That is why descriptive grading might be a better solution. Replacing grades with suggestions and criticism with guidance always feels better. Anxiety produces bad, generic essays aimed to please professors. Giving each student freedom can do wonders for his education in general.

It can change his perception when doing any research paper. Instead of chasing approval, he will seek a deeper meaning. Making personal conclusions for essays hypotheses will become his second nature. Even those students who consult Grades fixer when writing will show more initiative. You won’t need free examples of top-notch essays if you can use your creativity to the fullest. This means no pressure, no criticism, just enjoying the process. Students’ productivity would rise plus their unleashed creativity would spread to other projects in their curriculum.

New Ways Of Evaluating Essays

Aside from descriptive evaluations, there are other creative ways to replace any strict grading system. Introducing student contracts for grades is already an established practice. Many pupils enjoy having such freedom to choose their assignments. This especially applies to literature or writing subjects with versatile curriculums. Being able to make a deal with teachers when writing essays is priceless. Choosing your title, summary, or structural layout gives you an unprecedented level of control. One still must deliver what he promised, but it’s easier to deliver 100% when it’s done your way.

Each Student Is a Gold Mine

We may never know how much student potential went wasted because of a bad grading system. Many talented pupils go unnoticed as they spend the most energy on chasing good grades. If we avoid grading college papers, they could put this energy to better use. Too many exams or boring essays makes them exhausted or lethargic. Every college should profit from its talented students’ potential. That is why giving them the freedom to develop creativity is paramount. That being said, there is no better way to grow one’s imagination than diving into creative writing.

Long Term Student Benefits

All this talk about no grading may sound too liberal for some. Many prefer old-school discipline when it comes to evaluating students. Many studies say otherwise as the majority of college graduates respond better to positive reinforcement. It seems like grading college papers has no future. Other methods produce more productive pupils. Every college should keep this in mind so they can reap some long-term benefits from developing future professionals in many science fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students benefit from descriptive evaluation in many ways. They feel less anxiety or pressure to please others. Their creativity is set free so they can express themselves freely and openly. Instead of feeling anxiety and casting a spell for good grades, each student can benefit from his writing. It develops cognitive abilities plus it enhances one’s vocabulary tremendously. That is a big plus for pupils’ communication skills. Colleges benefit from new bright ideas and student discussions that come as a result. Creating an atmosphere of free speech, sharing ideas, or stimulating one’s imagination can only bring advantages. That is the true spirit of each university campus. Writing is like looking into the human soul, and no grades should interfere with that.

Meta description: Learn why systematically grading students’ writing is a bad idea that reflects poorly on their self-esteem, anxiety levels, and attitude toward the college education system.