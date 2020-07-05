Why could the tick season be worse in the Covid-19 summer?

Observing the mild winter on the east coast, Sapi says, "We have a bad year for ticks."

Hikers, campers, and anyone else eager to escape could "explode outdoors. And there may not be the same thoughtful approach" to preventing exposure, explains Dr. Sorana Segal-Maurer, director of Dr. James J. Rahal, Jr. Division of Infectious Diseases in the NewYork-Presbyterian Queens healthcare system.

"I'm a little nervous because his guard may be going down a little bit," she adds.

The outdoor crowds were so large over Memorial Day weekend that parks from Southern California to North Carolina had to close early after reaching capacity.

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an increase in Lyme and other tick-borne diseases, with seven additional germs identified in the US in the past two decades, while the "tick of the lone star "expanded its footprint beyond the southeast to northern and midwestern states.

The CDC's guide to visiting parks and recreational facilities in the Covid-19 era includes avoiding crowded parks, staying home if infected, and choosing parks closer to home to limit additional stops that carry an additional risk of contagion.

But ignoring the basic steps that reduce the risk of ticks and vector-borne diseases to focus solely on preventing Covid-19 is just a danger. Another is the possibility of confusing symptoms if you start to feel sick.

Lyme disease and Covid-19: a history of similar symptoms

The warning signs for tick-borne diseases are "very similar to the severity we've seen with Covid-19, which is fever, muscle aches, headaches, severe fatigue," says Dr. Segal- Maurer.

She believes that a unique difference is that respiratory problems are common in coronavirus patients, but not in those infected with tick disease. However, even that distinction is up for debate.

"Lung involvement, even to a fatal degree, has been documented in a variety of tick-borne infections," Dr. Steven Phillips of the Bay Area Lyme Foundation told CNN. "Although severe lung involvement with vector-borne infections is relatively rare, nonspecific lung conditions, such as shortness of breath, are extremely common."

The National Park Service, which receives more than 300 million people in a normal year, continues its reopening "in stages" of land and services. He launched a "Recreate Responsbly" campaign, reminding visitors not only about social distancing on trails, boat launches, and parking lots, but encouraging guests to postpone difficult walks or new activities, with first responders and others still busy with the response to the pandemic.

Even if you follow Covid-19's advice, paying attention to tips to avoid bites is just as important. Dr. Segal-Maurer describes a "realistic" scenario if you are on a crowded hiking trail: "Everyone is going to be pushing into the greenery … they are going to be a little out of the way." "

The ticks "hang off the tip of the blade of grass or leaf or vegetation, and they have these little sensors that … jerk there. So the minute you brush, they caught on."

Last month, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced an increase in emergency room visits in recent months "related" to tick bites. "Some symptoms of Lyme disease, such as fever, chills, and headache, are similar to the symptoms of COVID-19," Dr. Levine said in a statement, reiterating what other experts say..

Head outside, but responsibly

As with the coronavirus, the number of reported Lyme disease cases is probably not counted. While the CDC estimates that 30,000 Americans hire Lyme annually, the federal agency notes that recent estimates suggest that the actual number may be 10 times greater, around 300,000.

Dr. Segal-Maurer says that health professionals always need to ask patients about their trips and other activities. "You have to cover all your bases … we don't want to be blinded by Covid."

Patients, in turn, should also ask about both possibilities.

And when it comes to protecting herself from ticks, she says, "You should use DEET. You should be 30%. You should watch where you walk. And then you should do a body check when you return."

Dr. Phillips prefers permethrin, which he says is stronger, but "can only be sprayed on clothing, not on the skin, and allowed to dry overnight before wearing."

Other tips include wearing hats, light-colored clothing to make ticks easier to spot, putting socks over your pants, and choosing long-sleeved shirts to keep ticks from getting close to your skin.

That, of course, is in addition to wearing a mask to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

However, even with the added hassle of a safer summer getaway, Dr. Segal-Mauer encourages people to go out this summer because she believes "it has been very traumatic for several months. I think the outdoors is a place very healing. "