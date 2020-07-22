Why Covid-19 could be the end of the penny (opinion)

That could make this the perfect time to finally get rid of the nearly useless American penny (sorry, Abe).
"Three months after closing, I realized that the paper money and coins I had in my pocket were the same paper and money coins that I had in my pocket three months earlier. I just wasn't using them," said Henry Aaron , Bruce and Virginia MacLaury chair the Higher Studies Scholarship in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution. "In that environment, the disruption that would be caused by the buyback of pending coins would be zero."
For 16 years and counting, it has cost the Mint more to make and send pennies than they really are due to the increased cost of metals.
So if the United States abandoned the humble penny, it should have much more time and money on its hands to make other coins more valuable.
"It would certainly help (the Mint) meet its goals." Aaron said. "For the rest of the economy, the impact would be de minimis. But that's an argument to do it. Since we're spending money meaninglessly, why not save a little where we can?"
Why is it hard to get rid of pennies?
It could certainly be difficult for the idea to gain traction at a time when the pandemic is affecting many other areas of life and when lawmakers have a lot on their plates.
"Compared to the rest of what is going on these days, I think it's minimal," said Aaron. "We are not talking about space science."
Some fear that rounding prices may harm low-income consumers, who are more likely to use cash and have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. But experts say the effects would equalize; some prices would go up and others would go down.
Companies could benefit
For that reason, the proposal to get rid of the penny could be a victory for companies. According to Jeff Lenard, vice president of strategic industry initiatives at the National Association of Convenience Stores, getting rid of the penny could save serious time for store employees and consumers. He said that about 52 million cash transactions occur at convenience stores every day.
"If we save each of these customers 2 seconds, that's 104 million seconds or 1,203 days," said Lenard. "And that doesn't take into account the accumulation of time, saving 2 seconds for the other people who wait in line before they can pay. That's great productivity."
And in addition to saving time, "it could minimize contact with less favorable currencies as consumers look for contactless payments or at least plastic payments" during the pandemic, Lenard said.