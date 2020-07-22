Why Covid-19 could be the end of the penny (opinion)

During the pandemic, more consumers stay home, shop online, and avoid using physical currency, so the coins have accumulated in jars or under sofa cushions rather than in banks and cash registers as usual. The US Mint also had to curb coin production due to employee security measures, although the Mint told CNN Business that it resumed full production capacity in mid-June .

That could make this the perfect time to finally get rid of the nearly useless American penny (sorry, Abe).

"Three months after closing, I realized that the paper money and coins I had in my pocket were the same paper and money coins that I had in my pocket three months earlier. I just wasn't using them," said Henry Aaron , Bruce and Virginia MacLaury chair the Higher Studies Scholarship in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution. "In that environment, the disruption that would be caused by the buyback of pending coins would be zero."

For 16 years and counting, it has cost the Mint more to make and send pennies than they really are due to the increased cost of metals.

In 2019, it cost 1.99 cents to make every penny, leading to a loss of more than $ 72 million in the 7.3 billion cents shipped during the year, according to The annual report of the Casa de la Moneda. (The same goes for the nickels, which cost more than 7 cents.)

Those losses have sparked a simmering debate over whether the United States should continue to bother minting them.

Because pennies aren't worth much, an investigator found they are worth less than the time it takes to rummage through your purse or pick one up off the street; they exchange less frequently and exit the money supply faster than other currencies. That means the Mint must produce more of them to keep up with that loss. Last year, pennies accounted for more than half of the total number of coins the Mint sent.

So if the United States abandoned the humble penny, it should have much more time and money on its hands to make other coins more valuable.

"It would certainly help (the Mint) meet its goals." Aaron said. "For the rest of the economy, the impact would be de minimis. But that's an argument to do it. Since we're spending money meaninglessly, why not save a little where we can?"

Why is it hard to get rid of pennies?

It could certainly be difficult for the idea to gain traction at a time when the pandemic is affecting many other areas of life and when lawmakers have a lot on their plates.

Critics say cutting pennies would be a burden on companies, which would have to adjust their pricing policies. That argument could be strengthened during the pandemic, when companies already have to quickly adjust their operations to remain open and profitable.

But in countries that have gotten rid of their pennies, including Canada, many companies simply round their prices up or down to the nearest penny on record, a practice that is probably less complicated than other companies have had to implement in last months.

"Compared to the rest of what is going on these days, I think it's minimal," said Aaron. "We are not talking about space science."

Some fear that rounding prices may harm low-income consumers, who are more likely to use cash and have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. But experts say the effects would equalize; some prices would go up and others would go down.

Companies could benefit

The shortage of coins is causing problems for banks and retailers, who have had to ask customers to pay with the exact change. And the Federal Reserve called in what it calls the "US Coin Task Force." To address the problem.

For that reason, the proposal to get rid of the penny could be a victory for companies. According to Jeff Lenard, vice president of strategic industry initiatives at the National Association of Convenience Stores, getting rid of the penny could save serious time for store employees and consumers. He said that about 52 million cash transactions occur at convenience stores every day.

"If we save each of these customers 2 seconds, that's 104 million seconds or 1,203 days," said Lenard. "And that doesn't take into account the accumulation of time, saving 2 seconds for the other people who wait in line before they can pay. That's great productivity."

And in addition to saving time, "it could minimize contact with less favorable currencies as consumers look for contactless payments or at least plastic payments" during the pandemic, Lenard said.