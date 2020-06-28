Why Covid-19 had a devastating effect on people in nursing homes (opinion)

Coronavirus is the pandemic that few predicted. It has not only changed our lives, it has taken lives. More than 120,000 deaths have been confirmed in the United States. Up to 2.3 million Americans have contracted the virus, and the count may be 10 times higher than reported, according to the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield.
The massive Covid-19 outbreak spread across the world and created a perfect storm of destruction for those whose health is already weak. Behaviors related to dementia, increasing age, and the common health conditions that often accompany dementia increase the risk of Covid-19, leaving people with Alzheimer's and other conditions equally among the most vulnerable during the current crisis. Many families trust long-term care communities to provide good care and safety to their loved ones, including the 48% who have Alzheimer's or other dementia. But it has become clear that their lives are at greater risk than ever.
It was not until mid-March that the CDC announced that Covid-19 had permeated nursing homes. Long-term care and assisted living communities were not fully informed about the factors causing the spread and are poorly equipped to prevent or delay it once they were alerted.
The problem is so pervasive that on June 16, the US House of Representatives launched an investigation asking the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and five nursing home companies for details on their structure and preparedness for the coronavirus crisis. The Congressional panel is investigating a wide range of issues, including the availability of sufficient evidence and supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) in patient and staff care settings. And while it is important to learn from the past for future planning, the most important thing right now is to recognize that it is still a crisis that has not been addressed, and that we need a comprehensive response to provide nursing homes with what they need in this moment.
After months of trying to determine the cost this virus is having on these residents and staff, CMS provided a preliminary response earlier this month, and then quickly updated their numbers afterward. Now he reports that almost 32,000 have died from the virus in nursing homes and 60,000 were infected. This is a tragic statistic, but it doesn't even paint the full picture of the devastation. These numbers only include federally regulated nursing homes that are not assisted living facilities.
CMS has announced more aggressive infection control measures, but increasing fines and withholding funds is not the urgent and immediate remedy needed to allow nursing homes to properly care for their residents. The death toll has reached unacceptable heights due to limited evidence and a lack of PPE at facilities across the country.
The Alzheimer's Association has been sounding the alarm for our publicly elected officials to better protect residents from long-term care, including posting specific policy recommendations to improve the state and federal response to the pandemic in care settings. long term. These guidelines, which include improved testing and reporting, protocols for responding to "hot spots" and ensuring that all long-term care communities have the necessary equipment to protect themselves and their residents, are critical and urgently needed. .
An analysis of state data collected by USA Today found that more than 40,600 residents and long-term care workers have died of Covid-19 in the past three months. This represents between 35% and 40% of the number of deaths in the nation attributed to the coronavirus. While this helps show the great need for policies to protect the most vulnerable during this pandemic, this information underscores the true amount of damage this virus has caused.
Seven states, including Alaska, Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota, Arizona, Missouri, and Michigan, did not provide the number of deaths in long-term care to the study, and to further complicate the count, New York, the state with the majority of resident deaths did not include those who had been transferred to hospitals.
Given all that is now known, the national response to this still-developing crisis must be swift, effective, and coordinated among federal, state, and local governments so that we can support all long-term care communities right away.
The Alzheimer's Association implores our elected officials to help support people living with dementia and their caregivers, by implementing immediate policies to support nursing homes and assisted living communities. More than 2.4 million people live in long-term care settings, and each of their lives is in danger until the necessary policies are implemented to protect them.