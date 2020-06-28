Why Covid-19 had a devastating effect on people in nursing homes (opinion)





Coronavirus is the pandemic that few predicted. It has not only changed our lives, it has taken lives. More than 120,000 deaths have been confirmed in the United States. Up to 2.3 million Americans have contracted the virus, and the count may be 10 times higher than reported, according to the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield.

The massive Covid-19 outbreak spread across the world and created a perfect storm of destruction for those whose health is already weak. Behaviors related to dementia, increasing age, and the common health conditions that often accompany dementia increase the risk of Covid-19, leaving people with Alzheimer's and other conditions equally among the most vulnerable during the current crisis. Many families trust long-term care communities to provide good care and safety to their loved ones, including the 48% who have Alzheimer's or other dementia. But it has become clear that their lives are at greater risk than ever.

It was not until mid-March that the CDC announced that Covid-19 had permeated nursing homes. Long-term care and assisted living communities were not fully informed about the factors causing the spread and are poorly equipped to prevent or delay it once they were alerted.

The problem is so pervasive that on June 16, the US House of Representatives launched an investigation asking the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and five nursing home companies for details on their structure and preparedness for the coronavirus crisis. The Congressional panel is investigating a wide range of issues, including the availability of sufficient evidence and supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) in patient and staff care settings. And while it is important to learn from the past for future planning, the most important thing right now is to recognize that it is still a crisis that has not been addressed, and that we need a comprehensive response to provide nursing homes with what they need in this moment.