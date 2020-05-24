Why Darkseid actor Ray Porter has never seen Joss Whedon's Justice League

Few films in recent times have been as divisive as the 2017 Justice League. Many people within the fandom and those who were part of the making of the film took it very personally when Warner Bros. removed Zack Snyder from the project and brought in Joss Whedon to finish the movie. Actor Ray Porter was one of those people who worked on the film as the voice of the great villain Darkseid, who was excluded from the theatrical version of League of Justice. In a recent interview, Porter revealed whether or not he had seen the movie.

"No. It's not that [they cut me off], and I certainly don't want to cast a shadow on Joss Whedon or Warner Bros., or anything like that. For me … I had lived with that production for such a long time."

"My then-spouse worked on the film, so I was there for a long time before I was cast, and I met many of these people. And in a weird way, I think I took it personally." It's like, 'No, they built this really cool and you're changing it, and I don't think I want to see it.' It's kind of a second grade schoolyard, but kind of how I felt at the time. "

Understandably, Ray Porter would have wanted to avoid watching one of the most anticipated movies of all time in the comic book genre, knowing that he was supposed to have been a big part of it at some point. That was not something the actor felt when watching the movie in the theater.

"I think I would have been discouraged to go see [the movie] and know, 'Oh, yes, that's when I would have come in. Oh, well, what a bummer. More popcorn?'

With the announcement that Zack Snyder's Justice League is coming to HBO Max next year, Porter was finally able to confirm his original role in the movie. The next recut, which has been officially named Zack Snyder Justice LeagueIt is said to last four hours and will allow Snyder to include many of the scenes and characters in the role he originally intended. Porter did a lot of work for his character in the movie, at least part of which he hopes will make it to the new cut of League of Justice.

"Obviously, you never know how much … I know what I did, and you never know how much there is going to be in the film, because the editing happens. If everything comes out in the wash in 2021 and I'm not as much as I thought it would be, Or there were things cut, that was just part of the deal, that was part of the process. But there was a lot of work. There was a lot of work. Obviously not as much as some. Other cast members, but a lot was happening. "

Zack Snyder Justice League It is currently in production with a budget of $ 20- $ 30 million. At this point, it is unknown whether the original actors will return for re-recording and additional scenes, but members of the #ReleasetheSnyderCut squad can finally celebrate the victory of their movement and the vindication of their belief in Zack Snyder.

