Why DC should (and shouldn't) be state 51

However.

There may not be a Republican-led Republican Senate or President next year, so you need to understand what's going on here.

The more than 700,000 people living in Washington, DC, do not have a voting member in Congress, only a delegate in the House, or representation in the Senate. Seven hundred thousand people are not nearly the size of most states, but it is certainly more than the populations of the two smallest, Vermont and Wyoming, and on par with Alaska, each of which has two senators and one member with right to vote in Congress.

So DC residents have no say in the federal government?

Actually, they do, a little. Amendment 23, enacted in 1961, gives voice to District residents in the presidential election. The District is treated as a state only for that purpose, and it gets three votes from the Electoral College. But that's only part of the representation that a U.S. citizen should probably get.

DC residents have it better than Puerto Ricans in that regard. Residents of that United States territory are United States citizens, but they do not have voting members in Congress and cannot vote in the presidential elections unless they live in one state. (Look out for Florida's Puerto Rican population in 2020.)

Wait a minute. There are more than 3 million Americans living in Puerto Rico, but only about 700,000 live in DC. Why is no one talking about making Puerto Rico a state?

They are, but the process does not have as much political momentum.

Everyone should have representation in Congress. Why NOT make DC a state?

For starters, the Constitution seems to say that it cannot be done. Article 1, Section 8, of the Constitution says that Congress should be in charge of the seat of government, which will be a "District (not to exceed ten square miles)".

So would you have to change the Constitution to make DC a state?

Maybe not. The House-passed bill offers a sneaky and elegant solution. It simply reduces the size of the federal district to the area around the National Mall, the White House, and the Capitol to make a state out of most of the city. There would still be a district, but there would also be a new state.

Can you do that Does the district only change in size?

It has been done before. When originally conceived, Washington, DC, was formed from land in Virginia, west of the Potomac River, and Maryland, east of the Potomac. In the 1840s, areas west of the Potomac joined Virginia in a process called "retrocession."

So why haven't they done this already?

The short answer is balance. Or the republican version of it. They currently have more control over the federal government than you think, considering that there are fewer Republicans in the United States than Democrats. Two DC senators would surely be Democrats, so as long as Republicans control anything in Washington, they will fight tooth and nail.

So they are perfectly willing for citizens to be left without representation to save power?

Yes. President Donald Trump was asked about it recently.

"DC will never be a state," he told the New York Post last month. "You mean the District of Columbia, one state? Why? So can we have two more Democratic senators and five more congressmen? No thanks. That will never happen."

(President-friendly correction: Ultimately, there would still be 435 congressmen, it's just that DC residents would elect one of them.)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who may not be the majority leader next year, has said that Democrats would essentially pack the Senate to lead the country toward socialism.

Trump's position seems completely political.

It is. But DC residents have their own all-or-nothing approach, and choose not to look back on the part of the District that was previously part of Maryland. That would give DC residents in Congress a voice without upsetting the current balance.

"DC voters have already said loud and clear that we don't want retrocession, we want statehood," Mayor Muriel Bowser said last year.

What would happen to Amendment 23 if Congress made DC a state?

The bill before Congress says the United States would begin undoing the amendment. But an amendment is needed to undo an amendment. A constitutional amendment requires years of effort. While the state bill provides a fast track for this process, it would have to run smoothly, otherwise the few people who still lived in the federally controlled district could continue to get three electoral votes. (This type of thing will be the subject of lawsuits).

What do Americans generally say?

About two-thirds of Americans opposed making DC a state in a 2019 Gallup poll. Interestingly, polls found the opposite for Puerto Rico last year: Two-thirds of Americans supported statehood for the territory.

What does it take to create a new state?

Adding a state does not require a constitutional amendment. It only requires the approval of the House, the Senate, and the President, although Congress can, and generally has, made it more complicated than that.

When was the last time a state was added?

1959. See that note on balance above. In the late 1950s, when Dwight Eisenhower was president, Alaska and Hawaii were added at roughly the same time. Since the Senate operates with the requirement that a supermajority (60 senators) enact legislation, Republicans can effectively block any move by Democrats to make DC or Puerto Rico a state.

This will be one of the many reasons why many Democrats will begin calling for the filibuster to be terminated. collectively if they take control of the Senate after the November elections. (Republicans have already been cutting back on the filibuster.)

What could be done to stop statehood if Democrats win the Senate?

The plan to simply reduce the capital district is smart. But it is not an inevitable conclusion that it is legal. The Supreme Court currently has a majority appointed by Republicans. How do you think it would govern when the Republicans took the case to court?

Anything else?

Yes. Much more. It's certainly worth noting that Democrats in particular have been talking about fundamental changes to the United States' system of government in recent years. Many Democrats want to change the format of the Supreme Court and reform the Electoral College, which gives so much power to states with fewer people.

The last thing: where would you fit a 51 star on the American flag?

Big question. People are already thinking about that. But trust me. They would find space.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct the year Amendment 23 was ratified.