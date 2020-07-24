Why dealing with our cultural blind spots is crucial

Leah Ugh Did you hear about the DeSean Jackson and Nick Cannon controversy? Why — yikes.
Brandon: Oof, yes. Give me your opinion
Anyway, both men finally apologized, but it wasn't pretty.
In other words, our own experiences with racism do not prevent us from underpinning other types of intolerance, whether we see it or not.
L: Yes of course. I think all of this reveals how even marginalized groups can support other types of oppression.
YES: Without confusing the details of the different biases, I stopped several times last week to think about the deep-rooted bigotry in American society.
Part of its power is that you don't always need to register as egregious to be harmful. For many, anti-Semitic comments may not have the same sting as other state-sanctioned expressions of prejudice, such as the police murder of George Floyd in May.
L: YES, you are absolutely right. If an anti-Semitic comment is not in line with Holocaust denial, people often see it further, I think, or excuse it as "not too bad."
The historical context
The Mississippi Burning Case
The resulting conversations have been fruitful: they have made clear the importance of detecting and dealing with cultural blind spots, specifically within black communities.
But less is said about the fact that addressing anti-Semitism is crucial not only because it is the right thing to do, but also because it is vital to understanding the broader functioning of oppression. Anti-Semitism, anti-Jewish hostility, is an ideological pillar of white supremacy, the same fanaticism that long threatened American blacks.
This sobering story offers a lesson for the United States of 2020 as it questions deep-seated racial inequality: that we cannot hope to fully recognize the legacy of white supremacy if we also, intentionally or unintentionally, support its core principle of fighting violence. . -Semitism.
Netflix's latest dating reality show is "Indian matchmaking"It is a windy watch, however it is not without controversy.
By following clients of a high-profile matchmaker, the show highlights, but doesn't really challenge, the roles that colorism (the search for a "fair" partner) and sexism play in dating and arranged marriages.
Since its debut, the show has been ranked among the 10 most viewed items on Netflix. Surely it will also absorb you and give you a lot to think about.
The release of Netflix's "The Baby-Sitter & # 39; s Club," a remake of the classic children's book series, was followed by a short 17-minute documentary called "Claudia Kishi's Club"
The documentary delves into the character Claudia Kishi, a Japanese-American girl who breaks stereotypes. Kishi has long been an inspiration to viewers and the documentary investigates why she, as well as the performance in general, is so important.
"It was really creepy, and this time, anti-Semitism came from people who looked like me," writes Soraya Nadia McDonald, who is black and Jewish.
He writes: "It is true that Lewis belongs to the era of Freedom Rides and epic marches, but he also demonstrated that you don't have to be a traditional civil rights hero to do things. We hurt him if we freeze him. Black from the 1960s. Not only does it belong to the Edmund Pettus Bridge. It is on the streets of places like Portland, where protesters continue to march through tear gas and rubber bullets. "