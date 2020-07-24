Why dealing with our cultural blind spots is crucial

Leah Ugh Did you hear about the DeSean Jackson and Nick Cannon controversy? Why — yikes.

Brandon: Oof, yes. Give me your opinion

Anyway, both men finally apologized, but it wasn't pretty.

YES: What surprises me about these two incidents is that they highlight something that is not surprising but worth noting: that there is also prejudice within black communities. Dwayne Wade and Diddy were also the target of criticism for defending Cannon. (Although Wade later clarified).

In other words, our own experiences with racism do not prevent us from underpinning other types of intolerance, whether we see it or not.

L: Yes of course. I think all of this reveals how even marginalized groups can support other types of oppression.

I also think you could connect this conversation with colorism, the hierarchy based on skin tone within many communities that favors lighter skin. Last year, Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, who wrote a children's book, "Sulwe," about a girl who wants her dark skin lighter, called colorism "the daughter of racism."

YES: Without confusing the details of the different biases, I stopped several times last week to think about the deep-rooted bigotry in American society.

Part of its power is that you don't always need to register as egregious to be harmful. For many, anti-Semitic comments may not have the same sting as other state-sanctioned expressions of prejudice, such as the police murder of George Floyd in May.

L: YES, you are absolutely right. If an anti-Semitic comment is not in line with Holocaust denial, people often see it further, I think, or excuse it as "not too bad."

The historical context

The Mississippi Burning Case

Between DeSean Jackson's posting of a fake Adolf Hitler quote on Instagram and Nick Cannon's anti-Semitic comments on his podcast, last week was filled with examples of how prejudice can replicate and freeze even among marginalized groups.

The resulting conversations have been fruitful: they have made clear the importance of detecting and dealing with cultural blind spots, specifically within black communities.

But less is said about the fact that addressing anti-Semitism is crucial not only because it is the right thing to do, but also because it is vital to understanding the broader functioning of oppression. Anti-Semitism, anti-Jewish hostility, is an ideological pillar of white supremacy, the same fanaticism that long threatened American blacks.

The past reminds us that there is a long history of black and Jewish associations on civil rights issues, and that the lives of blacks and Jews have been igniting white supremacy.

In June 1964, three young men, James Chaney of Meridian, Mississippi, and Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner of New York City, were killed in Mississippi while trying to register African-Americans to vote as part of the Freedom Summer campaign. A group of police officers and members of the police shot and killed all three civil rights workers before burying their bodies in a dirt dam. (This triple murder is the subject of the 1988 movie "Mississippi Burning").

Chaney was black. Goodman and Schwerner were Jews, although it was the latter who had already established through his racial justice efforts a reputation among the local Ku Klux Klan, whose members despised him with anti-Semitic insults such as "Perilla" and "Jewish Boy."

"They killed an n —- r, a Jew, and a white man. I gave them everything I thought they deserved," Judge William Cox, a segregationist, said in 1967 of the sentence. Initially, no one involved in the killings spent more than six years in prison. It wasn't until more than four decades later, in 2005, that Klan organizer Edgar Ray Killen was convicted of three counts of manslaughter and sentenced to 60 years in prison, where he died in 2018.

This sobering story offers a lesson for the United States of 2020 as it questions deep-seated racial inequality: that we cannot hope to fully recognize the legacy of white supremacy if we also, intentionally or unintentionally, support its core principle of fighting violence. . -Semitism.

Recommended for your eyes and ears.

Netflix's latest dating reality show is "Indian matchmaking"It is a windy watch, however it is not without controversy.

By following clients of a high-profile matchmaker, the show highlights, but doesn't really challenge, the roles that colorism (the search for a "fair" partner) and sexism play in dating and arranged marriages.

As Ishani Nath writes in The Juggernaut: "In almost every episode of & # 39; Indian Matchmaking & # 39; (the matchmaker) makes some mention of a candidate who is a good fit in part because they are fair skinned. It perpetuates discrimination South Asian skin-based however, we never come across candidates who talk about how shading has impacted them or their romantic outlook. Similarly, the role of the caste system in arranged marriages is never explored. "

Since its debut, the show has been ranked among the 10 most viewed items on Netflix. Surely it will also absorb you and give you a lot to think about.

The release of Netflix's "The Baby-Sitter & # 39; s Club," a remake of the classic children's book series, was followed by a short 17-minute documentary called "Claudia Kishi's Club"

The documentary delves into the character Claudia Kishi, a Japanese-American girl who breaks stereotypes. Kishi has long been an inspiration to viewers and the documentary investigates why she, as well as the performance in general, is so important.

"It was really creepy, and this time, anti-Semitism came from people who looked like me," writes Soraya Nadia McDonald, who is black and Jewish.

In a personal essay for ESPN's The Undefeated, titled "I am a colored Jew. I will not be silent about anti-SemitismMcDonald reflects on the rampant anti-Semitism of the past week, while touching on the alienation he has experienced in Jewish and black circles. A personal opinion on a subject that many are discussing, his words guide us both at this time and in the past.

Another thing to think about

Colorism is a problem facing a variety of groups. For example, within Latino communities, there is the frequent exclusion of Afro-Latinos, especially in the media.

There is also the balancing act of being Mexican-American and having to constantly change code. The 1997 biographical film "Selena" explains this point well.

Around the office

After the death of Representative John Lewis, a hero of the civil rights movement, CNN & # 39; s John Blake He argued that the era of civil rights heroes ended a while back, and that that may be a good thing.

He writes: "It is true that Lewis belongs to the era of Freedom Rides and epic marches, but he also demonstrated that you don't have to be a traditional civil rights hero to do things. We hurt him if we freeze him. Black from the 1960s. Not only does it belong to the Edmund Pettus Bridge. It is on the streets of places like Portland, where protesters continue to march through tear gas and rubber bullets. "