Why Democrats Need to Prioritize Statehood for DC and Puerto Rico (opinion)

The argument is simple: 700,000 Americans in DC and more than 3 million in Puerto Rico currently lack equal representation in Congress, one of the protections that statehood offers. As a matter of democratic principles, it is easy for Democrats to back up. In fact, Biden has expressed support for DC's statehood for years. But it is also one that should be prioritized, due to the Republican Party's general assault on democratic participation.
Examples abound, from the Trump administration and earlier: its attempts to restrict access to voting through stringent voter ID laws, purges of voting lists, poll closings, the gutting of the Voting Rights Act. At the state level, Republican lawmakers have moved to strip Democratic governors of power and dramatically redistribute so that they can hold a majority of seats with far less majority support. All this reflects a growing hostility towards democracy of one person and one vote, which is understandable, given that the Republican Party is increasingly a minority party.
Faced with these challenges to the democratic process, Democrats have a special duty to defend popular democracy. Support for DC and Puerto Rico's statehood is fully consistent with that commitment.
But this is not a debate only about abstract values. The Trump administration has brutally made clear the consequences of second-class citizenship in real life. In the wake of Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 catastrophic storm that crashed into Puerto Rico in September 2017, killing some 3,000 people, destroying the island's power grid and causing damage of more than $ 90 billion, the President showed surprisingly little interest in the territory. suffering.
When he was not trying to block aid to the island, he was bitterly complaining about the aid that reached millions of devastated Americans. In an act of extraordinary pettiness, in December last year he intervened in budget talks specifically to halve Medicaid funds to Puerto Rico. With no senators or representatives to protect Puerto Rico (the entire territory has a resident commissioner without the right to vote), there was little that the territory could do.
Oh, and they don't have a voice in the presidential elections either, although anyone born in Puerto Rico is a US citizen, the territory has no electoral votes. (A constitutional amendment was required for DC to obtain any, and they still cannot have more than the least populous state in America, placing them alongside Wyoming with three electors.)
Residents of Washington, DC, had their own trial of the administration's brutality earlier this month, during protests against police violence. Trump had been eager to "dominate the streets" as the protests spread across the nation, threatening to send the US military in. But there was really only one place where he could easily do so: the nation's capital. . Without a governor to oversee the city's National Guard, the federal government largely oversees its use. And how did the administration flex that power? By using overwhelming and unnecessary force against peaceful protesters and journalists, all to clear the way for a presidential photo shoot.
The use of force, apparently ordered by Attorney General Bill Barr, led to shocking scenes in front of the White House, in part triggering the revival of the DC statehood boost. Now there was a new argument in addition to "no taxes without representation": DC residents need statehood to protect themselves from a lawless president.
Admittedly, granting rights to DC and Puerto Rico through statehood would likely benefit Democrats electorally (although it is not entirely clear that Puerto Rico is a blue state, and some prominent Republicans have long supported Puerto Rican statehood. ). But that is not an argument against statehood. American citizens have the right to equal representation. The solution is not to prevent Democratic voters from exercising their right to vote, that is immoral and undemocratic. The solution is to earn them. If the Republican Party can't do that, then it doesn't deserve to be in power.
A fundamental principle of American democracy, more honored in rape than in observance, is the right to representation of the people. For about 230 years, Americans have struggled to broaden the definition of "the people," ensuring citizenship and voting rights for women, for African-Americans and indigenous people, for people of Asian and Hispanic descent. It's time to continue that process of expansion by bringing all citizenship rights to DC and Puerto Rico, a process that Joe Biden, should he become president, should be an urgent priority.