Why Democrats Need to Prioritize Statehood for DC and Puerto Rico (opinion)







The argument is simple: 700,000 Americans in DC and more than 3 million in Puerto Rico currently lack equal representation in Congress, one of the protections that statehood offers. As a matter of democratic principles, it is easy for Democrats to back up. In fact, Biden has expressed support for DC's statehood for years. But it is also one that should be prioritized, due to the Republican Party's general assault on democratic participation.

Examples abound, from the Trump administration and earlier: its attempts to restrict access to voting through stringent voter ID laws, purges of voting lists, poll closings, the gutting of the Voting Rights Act. At the state level, Republican lawmakers have moved to strip Democratic governors of power and dramatically redistribute so that they can hold a majority of seats with far less majority support. All this reflects a growing hostility towards democracy of one person and one vote, which is understandable, given that the Republican Party is increasingly a minority party.

Faced with these challenges to the democratic process, Democrats have a special duty to defend popular democracy. Support for DC and Puerto Rico's statehood is fully consistent with that commitment.

But this is not a debate only about abstract values. The Trump administration has brutally made clear the consequences of second-class citizenship in real life. In the wake of Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 catastrophic storm that crashed into Puerto Rico in September 2017, killing some 3,000 people, destroying the island's power grid and causing damage of more than $ 90 billion, the President showed surprisingly little interest in the territory. suffering.