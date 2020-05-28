Why did Arrow Season 1 have Deathstroke (when it wasn't originally planned)

Here's the true story behind the decision to feature Deathstroke (Manu Bennett) in Arrow Season 1, as it was not part of the original plan.

Why did the producers and writers decide to introduce Deathstroke (Manu Bennett) in Arrow season 1? The first season of the series that started the CW Arrowverse, unsurprisingly, used numerous characters associated with Green Arrow in the comics, but the inclusion of Deathstroke, the biggest villain of the Teen Titans, was a bit unexpected. Deathstroke became a recurring character throughout Arrow; However, it was never part of the original program plan. In fact, the inclusion of Deathstroke actually started with an idea for a DC Comics Easter Egg.

The Arrowverse version of Slade Wilson first appeared in Season 1, Episode 13, titled "Betrayal," as a character Oliver (Stephen Amell) encountered in Lian Yu. The two were forced to work together for a time, and Deathstroke took it upon himself to teach Oliver how to fight. The two formed a bond that was broken by the death of Shado and Wilson infected with Mirakuru. In Season 2, Slade Wilson went from being a flashback character to the main antagonist of the season. After his defeat, he was imprisoned in Lian Yu, but was eventually released once Oliver decided that he could be trusted again. Deathstroke would tend to disappear for a long time at a time, but it had special appearances in seasons 3, 5, and 6.

It turns out that Deathstroke was not part of the original plan for the CW series. Arrow Co-creator Marc Guggenheim has explained in the past that it all started when they were putting together the Arrow pilot. A scene from Lian Yu in the episode provoked Slade Wilson by displaying the Deathstroke mask with an arrow through it. Guggenheim said pilot director David Nutter was looking for something that would fit this scene, and that was when Geoff Johns (who co-wrote the pilot) suggested they wear the Deathstroke mask (via EW) After it was agreed to use the mask as a fun DC Comics Easter egg, the idea came from there.

According to Guggenheim, many Arrow the characters were unexpected additions to the show that they didn't anticipate using. For example, Guggenheim has said that Roy Harper and Huntress were not planned for season 1, but both characters managed to get in anyway, in part due to the idea that if they saved characters and stories for later seasons, they may never have the opportunity to use them at all. In the case of Deathstroke in particular, it's interesting to note that what was once just an Easter egg became one of Arrowverse's most memorable characters.

The introduction of Deathstroke led to several key events that had a major impact on Oliver's story in Arrow. In Season 2, Slade Wilson solidified his status as one of Oliver's greatest enemies the moment he murdered Moira (Susanna Thompson). Years later, Oliver took a big step in developing his character by showing that he could forgive Deathstroke for what he had done, under the circumstances. The two certainly had an interesting relationship, and while Deathstroke was one of the only main characters who didn't make it to Oliver's funeral in the series finale, the importance of his role in Oliver's journey cannot be denied.

