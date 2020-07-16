Why did celebrity pain lose even more successes amid the pandemic?

For one thing, stars are generally not people we really know.

However, on the other hand, are in our day to day He lives through his art, the best of which allows us to see ourselves reflected on the screen or in the song, creating a sense of connection.

That is why your loss can leave us breathless. And the pain, whatever the source, feels amplified these days.

Such was the case this week with the deaths of actresses Naya Rivera and Kelly Preston.

Both Women occupied different spaces in our popular culture, but the sadness for their premature deaths was felt by many.

With Rivera, the "Glee" star who drowned at age 33 after a boat trip with her 4-year-old son on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, the news came six days after her disappearance.

Friends, family, and fans held out hope against the hope that Rivera would be found safe.

The photo of those who knew and loved her the most, including some of her "Glee" cast members, holding hands at the lake the day they recovered her body was devastating.

Maybe it was the agonizing days of waiting for her recovery, or being the third "Glee" star to die tragically, or being a young single mother that it makes his death feel especially moving.

I have not stopped thinking about Rivera's boy, Josey, who authorities now believe she "gathered enough energy" to return to her boat, even when she couldn't save herself.

Preston was also a mother who left her 20-year-old daughter, Ella, and her 9-year-old son, Benjamin, behind when she died this week after a two-year private battle with breast cancer.

She was 57 years old.

Her husband, John Travolta, focused on her children mourning their loss.

"I will take time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you have not heard from us for a while," she wrote on her official Instagram account. "But keep in mind that I will feel your outpouring of love in the coming weeks and months as we heal."

Although Preston had appeared less frequently on projects in recent years, she was beloved for her performances in "Jerry Maguire", "Twins" and other films.

She and Travolta had one of the longest-running love stories in Hollywood.

His tribute to his wife on Instagram reminded me of Amanda Kloots, who has been using the same social platform to share about the long battle with her husband Covid-19, Actor Nick Cordero struggled before dying earlier this month from complications from the virus.

This week, Kloots returned to share with his followers about the memorial service held to bid farewell to Lamb.

At a time when many of us are experiencing great personal loss, the deaths of Cordero, Rivera, and Preston, perhaps, reminded us that we grieved together.

Something to enjoy

– The focus on high-profile Bollywood stars who contracted the coronavirus has drawn attention to the peak of the disease in India.

– Nick Cannon doesn't back down after ViacomCBS fired him for anti-Semitic comments he made during his podcast.

He's been retweeting both his champions and critics about on your verified Twitter account And now he demands full control of his company "Wild & # 39; N Out" brand (he had hosted the show on MTV since its debut in 2005).

Cannon also apologized to the Jewish community on his Facebook page.

– Raise your hand if you want Tyra Banks to announce the eliminated contestants in "Dancing With the Stars" holding photos and saying "X amount of beautiful couples are in front of me, but I only have X amount of photos in my hand" as she used to in "America's Top Model".

ABC has taken a new direction since co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are already out, and Banks is as the new host and executive producer of the reality dance competition.

My vote is to have "DWTS" contestants undergo makeovers so we can see who is crying over their new look.

– Someone, please, tell us about the real business that is happening in "The Real". First, Amanda Seales announced last month that she would be leaving as a co-host of the daytime reality show, and this week Tamera Mowry-Housley has announced that she will be leaving after six years on the show.

Is your twin Tia available? Because that would feel like a perfect replacement.

– Who puts carpet in your bathroom? Demi Moore does it and people can't stop talking about it.

I hope that the men of the house have good aim.

For your weekend

Something to watch: The life of children's stars offers endless fascination, and the HBO documentary "Showbiz Kids" certainly will.t give you something to ponder.

Directed by former child actor Alex Winter, it takes An in-depth look at the toll Hollywood may face some of its younger artists, with candid interviews from those who lived through it and got to the other side. (HBO is owned by CNN's parent company.)

Something to listen to: Neil Gaiman's "The Sandman" may not be on screen yet, but this week Audible premiered a more than 10-hour performance packed with stars from the comic book series.

The voices are being provided by James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis and Michael Sheen, and it is music to the ears of all fans and fans who have long awaited an adaptation of the movie. Serie.

Something to talk about: The word of the year may be "tangle," thanks to Jada Pinkett Smith who uses it to describe her brief relationship with singer August Alsina years ago while separated from her husband Will Smith.

The memes and dissection of the reconciled couple's "Red Table Talk" continue to arrive a week later. This begs the question: Would there have been so much interest if Smith had confessed that he had had an external relationship while they were married?

Before you leave

