Why did celebrity pain lose even more successes amid the pandemic?

For one thing, stars are generally not people we really know.
However, on the other hand, are in our day to day He lives through his art, the best of which allows us to see ourselves reflected on the screen or in the song, creating a sense of connection.
That is why your loss can leave us breathless. And the pain, whatever the source, feels amplified these days.
Such was the case this week with the deaths of actresses Naya Rivera and Kelly Preston.
Both Women occupied different spaces in our popular culture, but the sadness for their premature deaths was felt by many.
The photo of those who knew and loved her the most, including some of her "Glee" cast members, holding hands at the lake the day they recovered her body was devastating.
Maybe it was the agonizing days of waiting for her recovery, or being the third "Glee" star to die tragically, or being a young single mother that it makes his death feel especially moving.
She was 57 years old.
Her husband, John Travolta, focused on her children mourning their loss.
"I will take time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you have not heard from us for a while," she wrote on her official Instagram account. "But keep in mind that I will feel your outpouring of love in the coming weeks and months as we heal."
Although Preston had appeared less frequently on projects in recent years, she was beloved for her performances in "Jerry Maguire", "Twins" and other films.
His tribute to his wife on Instagram reminded me of Amanda Kloots, who has been using the same social platform to share about the long battle with her husband Covid-19, Actor Nick Cordero struggled before dying earlier this month from complications from the virus.
At a time when many of us are experiencing great personal loss, the deaths of Cordero, Rivera, and Preston, perhaps, reminded us that we grieved together.
Something to enjoy
– Raise your hand if you want Tyra Banks to announce the eliminated contestants in "Dancing With the Stars" holding photos and saying "X amount of beautiful couples are in front of me, but I only have X amount of photos in my hand" as she used to in "America's Top Model".
My vote is to have "DWTS" contestants undergo makeovers so we can see who is crying over their new look.
Is your twin Tia available? Because that would feel like a perfect replacement.
I hope that the men of the house have good aim.
For your weekend
Directed by former child actor Alex Winter, it takes An in-depth look at the toll Hollywood may face some of its younger artists, with candid interviews from those who lived through it and got to the other side. (HBO is owned by CNN's parent company.)
The voices are being provided by James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis and Michael Sheen, and it is music to the ears of all fans and fans who have long awaited an adaptation of the movie. Serie.
The memes and dissection of the reconciled couple's "Red Table Talk" continue to arrive a week later. This begs the question: Would there have been so much interest if Smith had confessed that he had had an external relationship while they were married?
Before you leave
Speaking of memes, remember to wear a mask and clean your microwave.
Yes, those two things can, in fact, be connected as I explain here:
Come back next week, why not?
