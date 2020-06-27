Why did Matt Wallace play solo on Travelers on Friday?

CROMWELL, Conn. – Another PGA Tour player on the field of the Travelers Championship tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw from the tournament.

Denny McCarthy, after feeling symptomatic Thursday night, tested positive on Friday morning. Bud Cauley, one of McCarthy's playmates on Thursday, tested negative but told Tour officials he was feeling some symptoms and withdrew as a precaution.

For Matt Wallace, who played with McCarthy and Cauley on Thursday, Friday was a heartbreaking day.

Wallace tested negative and continued playing, shooting 72 on Friday while playing solo and missing the cut in 2-over.

"It was not the best day," said Wallace. "I took the test this morning, (and it was) a kind of terrifying time to be here at the site, not knowing if I had it or not. I mean, there are much worse things than missing the cut, isn't there, for the moment? "

When asked why he did not quit as Cauley did, even though he did not test positive, Wallace said, "Because (Cauley) said he was not feeling well. I can understand why he would not play. I am playing with the opportunity to change my career if I win, why wouldn't I play? It's black and white for me. I've tested negative and I can go play. "

Wallace had a shot at the PGA Tour for not altering the pairings, so he didn't have to play alone, saying he was "a little frustrated" by that.

"I don't know what the PGA Tour might think, but would (Dustin Johnson) play alone? Would Rory (McIlroy) play alone?" Wallace said. "I probably doubt it. They could have dropped one of the players from the front or maybe from behind to continue playing with me. I just don't think it was a great move to leave someone alone in the middle of the pack. "

McCarthy, who shot a 67-for-3 in 67 in Thursday's first round, said, "On Thursday night, I woke up in the middle of the night with extra aches and pains and felt something was wrong. I felt like the only thing that I could do was take the test at that point before going to the course. "

McCarthy is the third PGA Tour player to test positive in the three weeks after the Tour restarted. Nick Watney retired after feeling symptomatic entering the second round of the RBC Heritage Championship last week, tested positive and retired. And Cameron Champ tested positive before the Travelers began this week and retired Tuesday.

The travelers also lost Brooks Koepka and his brother, Chase, when Brooks' caddy Ricky Elliott tested positive before the tournament began. Graeme McDowell, whose caddy, Ken Comboy, tested positive, also withdrew as a precaution. And Webb Simpson, citing a family member for his positive test, also pulled out.

It had to come to an end at some point. Collin Morikawa's impressive streak of consecutive cuts to start his career on the PGA Tour ended Friday at 10 p.m., which was three less than Tiger Woods' record of 25.

Morikawa, who lost to Daniel Berger in a playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge three weeks ago, followed his opening round 72 with a 71 on Friday to finish with 3 and lose his first professional cut.

"It was meant to happen at some point," said Morikawa. "Now I guess we're going to stop talking about (the streak) and I can go on and on with next week. I had a tough week last week (tied for 64th on the RBC Heritage) and this week everything felt good .

"I just couldn't get the ball in the hole. I missed the cut as (an amateur) at the Safeway Open in 2016, and I learned more in those two days than in many of my events so far as a professional. I'm going to learn a lot from this week and I'll keep going. "

Morikawa, 23, said he will not play next week in Detroit, but that he plans to play both events at Muirfield Village, the second of which is the Memorial.