Why did the media rush to cover Trump, NASCAR, and the Confederate flag?

With so many life issues turning on the political scene, the press secretary briefing was dominated by one issue.

It all started when NBC's Peter Alexander asked, "Why is the president so supportive of flying the Confederate flag?"

And aside from a handful of questions about the coronavirus, reporters followed up again and again.

This was sparked by President Trump's Monday tweet, which instantly overshadowed his vacation speeches and caused Republican supporters like Lindsey Graham to distance themselves:

“@BubbaWallace apologized to all those great NASCAR drivers and officials who came to his aid, stood by him and were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to discover that it was all just another HOAX? That Flag decision has caused the lowest ratings EVER!

TRUMP'S BURNING SPEECHES SURPRISE SINGLE-SIDED MEDIA CONDEMNATION

Some points: The only full-time black NASCAR driver did not initiate an investigation into a rope found at his station, which turned out not to have been directed at Bubba. NASCAR's ratings are not low. And the president was clearly critical of the league's decision to ban the Confederate flag in their careers.

The torrent in the meeting room continued:

"Kayleigh, to follow Peter's question, what is the president's position? Do you think NASCAR made a mistake by banning the Confederate flag?

"But let's look at the Confederate flag. Do you think it was wrong for NASCAR to ban it?

McEnany said "the president said he was not making a judgment one way or another." You are focusing on …

"But what is your position on this?

"- a word at the bottom of a tweet that is completely out of context and neglects the complete rush to judge on this."

There was more:

"Wasn't he saying that NASCAR's ratings were down because they banned the flag? That's what he said."

"Have you considered banning the Confederate flag at Trump protests?"

"And just to follow up on NASCAR," a journalist read Trump's tweet. "How are we misinterpreting that?"

"I am not going to answer a question for the sixth time."

"But you haven't answered that question."

"Kayleigh, what exactly does the President see as positive or unifying about the Confederate flag?"

"Why can't this White House say unequivocally whether or not it supports the display of the Confederate flag?"

Now it would be easy to say that the media is completely obsessed with this issue. It fuels the journalistic narrative that the president is fueling white resentment with his attacks on angry crowds and left-wing fascism, not to mention his threat to veto a major defense bill if it changes the name of the bases that honor the Confederate generals.

What's more, reporters were frustrated by McEnany's repeated insistence that Trump has no position to display Confederate flags.

But, above all, the problems reflect the president's decision to promote the news cycle through Twitter.

Since that social network is the main way he communicates with his 83 million followers, Trump has the power to change the national conversation with a couple of sentences. Sometimes this drowns out the positive coverage he's been getting, much to the dismay of his advisers, and sometimes it helps him turn the page on negative coverage.

But the White House can't very well complain that journalists are creating a distraction when they cover the president's own words, not when he's used Twitter to make important announcements, push policies, attack opponents, and make headlines.

There are many well-documented cases of Trump stunning his top aides by tweeting a big decision they thought they were still debating.

National Review editor Rich Lowry, who criticized the media coverage of Trump's July 4 speeches as unfair and deranged, posted this: "Step 1] Deliver an excellent speech. Step 2] Go over the top with a stupid tweet and indefensible. "

McEnany, meanwhile, decided to end the briefing with this scolding from his press corps:

"I'm a little shocked because I didn't get a question about the deaths we had in this country this weekend. I didn't get a question about twice as many shootings in New York City for the third week in a row. And in the last seven days, the shots were fired 142 percent. Not a question. I didn't get a question about five children who were killed. "

That is a fair point. The butchery in New York, Chicago and other cities, including the fatal shooting of young children, has been devastating.

Perhaps the journalists consider that urban violence is a tragedy of decades that is limited to the worst neighborhoods. Perhaps they are more focused on the pandemic, the economy, and elections. They may not want to take on the Democratic mayors who run most of these cities. Maybe you find it a depressing and intractable problem.

Perhaps that would change if President Trump tweeted more about it and proposed some solutions.