Why did the NBA force Jimmy Butler to change his nameless Heat jersey?

All protests must be approved.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was forced to remove an unnamed shirt before Saturday's game against the Nuggets, because the blank was not included in the league's official list of acceptable social justice messages. Butler received a replacement shirt with his last name.

"Not displaying any name or message on the back of a player's jersey was not an option among the social justice messages agreed by the Players Association and the NBA as modifications to the uniform rules," the league said in a statement according to the new york times. "According to league rules, the uniform cannot be altered in any other way and anyone who wears an altered shirt will not be allowed to enter the game."

Before Miami's 125-105 victory, Butler said he was not informed of the reasoning for the required change.

"I don't know. I don't care," Butler said. "I didn't have a name on the back at the beginning, but I decided to change because my teammates probably needed me a little bit today."

Butler had released his plan last month.

"I've decided not to [use a message]," Butler said then. With that said, I hope my last name doesn't continue there as well. Just because I love and respect all the messages the league chose, but for me, I felt that without a message, without a name, I would be who I was again. Today, I am no different than any other person of color and I want that to be my message in the sense that just because I am an NBA player, everyone has the same right, no matter what happens, and this is how I feel about of my colored people. "

Butler believes he got his message across anyway: "Definitely," he said, and he wasn't sure if he would wear another nameless jersey in the next game.

"I don't know," Butler said. "Not really. I hope so. I hope they just let me play nameless on the back of my shirt, but like I said, to be determined."