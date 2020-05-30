Why did Winston shoot John Wick in Parabellum? Explained by Franchise Co-Creator

You would think fans of the John wick the franchise would be used to seeing characters get shot. However, seeing former assassin John Wick's ally and hotel host The Continental Winston shoot Wick at the end of John Wick 3: Parabellum caused a huge commotion in the public. In a new interview, director Chad Stahelski spoke about his motivation to include apparent betrayal in the film's narrative.

"When we came up with the way John Wick wanted to do this in the original, my partner David Leitch, Keanu and I sat down and thought, 'Look, these are the things we hate about some of the action movies that are going on at present. Everything is written too much for everyone: "If you receive study notes, or something like that, everything must be on your nose."

"We just wanted to be ambiguous about the world, where John is from … That's why we left some of the questions at a fork along the way. And that's one of those that we really wanted to put into this … Um, yeah , to answer your question. "

So adding some ambiguity to Winston's character was important to the film's creators. Chad Stahelski further hinted that Winston's actions may not be as short and dry as they appeared on screen.

"Winston wanted to shoot him? He wanted to shoot him. Did he want to kill him? That's open to interpretation. You can take it two ways, and that's where we pick up some of the unanswered questions from John Mecha 4. Again, I like open-ended questions, sometimes where not everything is answered. "

"I also like to satisfy the audience, but I like to leave your imagination a little and a little open to debate. And remember, the world of John Wick is a little crazy. So it is really important to have someone like Shay or Derek (Kolstad) … All the writing teams I've worked with get the John Wick weirdness. "

The fact that the universe of John wick It operates on its set of rules, and logic has been a big part of the franchise's appeal. And Winston's actions fit that logic scheme perfectly, especially when considered against the character's limited options at the time of the shooting.

"So if you think about it, in a very logistical and practical sense, I know it sounds strange, but we tried to attack most of our problems from that point of view. What other choice did Winston have? If he didn't shoot John, There would have been someone else to shoot John, probably in the head or something. The Continental could have been taken from him or destroyed. Then Winston was locked up. "

"Did you expect John to live? Eh? You like John. I hope so. Did you know you were going to survive the 56-foot drop in an alley? I don't know. That's a little ambiguous. Winston is a little bit gambling player. So I would like to personally think that Winston is a very smart guy, and he does nothing that was not planned. I don't think he's brash at all, so I'm going to leave you with that. "

So while Winston's actions were completely deliberate, it seems they weren't completely sinister in design. This means that there is still hope for Wick and Winston to become friends again someday, or at least come up with some form of reconciliation in a future movie that can satisfy fans. This original news premiered in The Hollywood Reporter.

Topics: John Wick 3, John Wick