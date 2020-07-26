Why didn't the Yankees play the full DJ LeMahieu game on their return?

WASHINGTON – DJ LeMahieu returned to the Yankees lineup on Saturday night and started second base after failing to participate in the first game of the season against the Nationals on Thursday night in National Park.

Before the 9-2 loss, Boone mentioned that he would not play LeMahieu in all nine innings because he wanted him ready to face left-hander Patrick Corbin on Sunday. So after five innings on the field and going 1 for 3 with an RBI, Boone replaced LeMahieu with Thairo Estrada.

“Some long entries out there. I was planning five or six (tickets) for him. I thought about keeping him for the next at-bat, but I felt that with the long innings and wanting to play him (Sunday) I thought it was the right thing to get him out of there at the time & # 39; & # 39; said Boone about LeMahieu, who reported to spring training 2.0 late due to positive testing for COVID-19.

After facing Jordan Montgomery in a simulated game on Friday, LeMahieu said he believed he could have played longer.

"I felt really good, I wanted to go to nine," said LeMahieu.

When asked when he expected that, LeMahieu said, "Tomorrow and from now on."

Montgomery will begin the home opener against the Phillies on Wednesday.

Clint Frazier paid the price for the Yankees needed by five relievers in Saturday night's loss.

Frazier and Ben Heller, who worked Saturday night's game, were selected for the Yankees' alternate site in Scranton and right-handed pitchers Brooks Kriske and Nick Nelson were recalled.

Frazier didn't appear in the first two games of the season, and the Yankees have Mike Tauchman, Miguel Andujar, and Tyler Wade to back out in the outfield.

Chad Green was not needed in relief, making him in a position to serve as the Yankees' first opener of the season on Sunday. However, Boone was not going to commit to that after the Nationals hit his club.

“I feel like we're in pretty good shape. We are going to talk about a few things and figure out how we want to go, "Boone said.

According to Boone, Masahiro Tanaka came out of training on Friday in good shape, but the coach was not ready to say when the right will start.

"I understand, fine," Boone said of Tanaka's bullpen session. "I think he's online to launch his simulation game (Sunday)," Boone said.

When asked if that was going well, Tanaka's next outing would be in the big leagues, Boone said. "Possibly, let's go in (Sunday) and see where we are, and that would be the hope that he could join us on his next shift."