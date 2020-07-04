Why do hundreds of people fade into the American desert?

In April 2017, Jacob Gray rode his bicycle during a storm in Washington State Olympic National Park and disappeared. The 22-year-old's bicycle and camping gear were discovered near the Sol Duc River, but otherwise there was no trace of him. Several months of search and rescue missions discovered nothing.

The mystery caught the attention of journalist Jon Billman, who has been investigating "missing persons in wild places" since the late 1990s. As he writes in "The Cold Vanish: Seeking the Missing in North America & # 39; s Wildlands" ( Grand Central Publishing), released Tuesday, most of the disappearances are easy to explain: hypothermia, falls, avalanches, eaten by a mountain lion, etc., but Billman has been fascinated by cases that "defy conventional logic. … the proverbial incidents of disappearing without a trace, that happen much more (and much closer to your backyard) than hardly anyone thinks. "

According to NamUs (National System of Missing and Unidentified Persons), more than 600,000 people go missing in the United States each year. Anywhere, between 89 and 92 percent of missing people recover each year, whether alive or deceased. But how many of them disappear into the wild is unclear. Neither the Department of the Interior, which oversees the National Park Service, nor the US Forest Service of the Department of Agriculture follow up.

Interestingly, the most reliable information about missing people in the wild comes from Bigfoot hunters. In 2011, David Paulides, founder of Northfoot Bigfoot Search, launched a database of forest disappearances that occurred in "mysterious circumstances." According to his research, there are at least 1,600 people, more or less, currently missing in the wild somewhere in the United States.

Most people, according to their data, disappear in the late afternoon and during or just before bad weather. The bodies are often found in previously searched areas, and often without clothing or footwear, even when hypothermia has been ruled out. (During the later stages of hypothermia, people often feel hot and take off their clothes.) Sometimes children are located incredibly far from where they disappeared.

According to Paulides, the biggest obstacle to obtaining information about people missing in the wild is the bureaucracy of the National Park Service. He speculates that the Park Service hides the real data on how and where people disappear and how many have actually been found because "it would impact the public so much that visitor numbers would fall off a cliff," writes Billman.

"I don't think there is a huge conspiracy to keep the numbers hidden," he says. "But the National Park Service certainly doesn't announce that there are dozens of visitors still missing in the Grand Canyon or Yosemite, and a county sheriff is not going to put a missing person on his reelection poster."

The odds of locating Jacob Gray were "beyond finding a needle in a haystack," Ranger Chief Jay Shields told Billman. Despite the coordinated effort of several months by hundreds of park rangers, local police and volunteers, they found no trace of him.

But Randy Gray, Jacob's father, was not willing to give up so easily. A 63-year-old home builder from Santa Cruz, California, went on to "liquidate his world to find his son," writes Billman. He sold his house and closed his successful hiring business. While loading an Arctic Fox slide truck with food and equipment, Randy invited the author to join him on his way to Washington.

National parks like Yosemite operate almost like sovereign states. When someone goes missing on your territory, they are not willing to seek help from outside government agencies. "It would be as if the United States asked Mexico for COVID-19 fans," says Billman. "Pride is at stake, egos, not to mention budgets. A virus is as invisible as a missing person."

A search and rescue effort doesn't always make a difference. In 2017, a middle-aged woman named Kara Moore went missing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, on Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Almost immediately, dozens of canine seekers covered 73,000 acres and found nothing, only for Moore to return home a week later alone.

A similar search didn't make a difference for Joe Keller, a 19-year-old who went running in the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado in 2015 and never returned. The search was suspended after 13 days: "We even collected bear trash," said local sheriff Howard Galvez. "We still have it in the evidence freezer." Keller remains an unsolved disappearance.

Nothing about Jacob's disappearance suggested foul play. His bike was not damaged, the tires were not flat, and there was no evidence that he had been in an accident or had been hit on purpose. Randy claimed that his son, a lifelong surfer, was "water ionized" and never wore a wetsuit, even in the coldest temperatures. At 5 feet 11 and 145 pounds, he was in great shape, and was even planning a cross-country bike trip from California to Vermont to visit his brother.

I could see Jacob being adopted by a Bigfoot family. Hang out with them, you know. Which would be fine. – Randy Gray, whose son disappeared in Olympic National Park

But, since his parents' divorce four years earlier, Jacob had shown signs of depression and, his family speculated, possible schizophrenia. He was referring to Randy and his ex-wife Laura long enough to be sent to Bellevue, Washington, to live close to family, attend community college, and look for work. He quickly dropped out of school, worked a nursing job and rock-climbed in the gym, and was always on his bike, exploring the mountain trails at every opportunity.

The park seemed convinced that Jacob had drowned in the river or hitchhiked out of the area and "any recourse would have been a waste of money and labor."

The disembodied human feet, many of them still in shoes, hit the shores of Washington state and British Columbia with alarming regularity. "Some come in pairs, others don't," writes Billman. For Randy, every time she found out that a beach member found a dismembered foot inside a New Balance shoe, her son's brand of choice, it was "another catalyst for another bad dream."

And yet, Randy followed every lead, no matter how disturbing. Whether it was a psychic named Lauren who insisted that Jacob had been kidnapped, or a mysterious lead that was "baffling the rangers" of four arrows stuck in a line meticulously placed on the ground near Jacob's abandoned camp, Randy took it all really.

Jacob could have ended up in jail. Mark Curry, who runs a nonprofit search and recovery organization in Houston, Texas, told the author: "You wouldn't believe how many missing people they find in jail." Or it could have joined a cult. Randy learned that the Twelve Tribes, a cult founded in Tennessee during the 1970s, had been recruiting new members along the Pacific Crest Trail. He then traveled to Vancouver, Canada, his Pacific Northwest base of operations, to meet with members and ask questions. But it was another dead end.

Finally, Randy was brought to a team of Bigfoot researchers called the Olympic Project, one of the world's most recognized sasquatch research organizations. Founded in 2008 by a deputy sheriff convinced there were sasquatch in the forests surrounding it, the group had long taken a scientific approach to tracking Bigfoot, focusing on fossil records and DNA evidence. In response to Jacob's disappearance, they created the Olympic Mountain Response Team, a branch dedicated to "responding to missing persons in the mountains."

They welcomed Randy and Billman to stay at the Bigfoot Barn, a facility full of supplies, maps, and a sasquatch information library. It is also the closest private property to where Jacob's bicycle was found, allowing Randy to "live where his son disappeared," writes Billman.

But more than a place to sleep and eat, the hunters offered their experience and intimate knowledge of the region. These Bigfoot researchers, connoisseurs of the mountain, were "smart and fit men and women who take a scientific approach to the fossil record," says Billman. "They volunteered hundreds of hours and walked hundreds of miles searching for Jacob on the Olympic Peninsula."

For four consecutive months, Randy searched the desert for days from 12 to 14 hours. No one involved in the group tried to convince Randy that his son's disappearance was related to Sasquatch, but many in the group believe Bigfoot has played a role in missing person cases. Tanya Barba, a former Bigfoot hunter and member of the Olympic Project, told Billman that she believes Bigfoot is involved in many missing children events.

In January 2019, a 3-year-old boy named Casey Hathaway went missing near his great-grandmother's home in rural North Carolina. Temperatures dropped below freezing and the rain blew sideways. Three days later, the boy was found alive, tangled in brambles a quarter of a mile from where he disappeared.

"How does a child walk 4,000 feet tall with bare feet in two days?" Beard asks. She is "100 percent certain" that Casey and other children "are picked up by Bigfoot."

Randy considered the idea.

"I could see Jacob being adopted by a Bigfoot family," Randy told the author. "Hang out with them, you know. Which would be nice.

The loss of a family member to the unknown is one of the worst psychological traumas a human can endure, says Pauline Boss, a researcher and family therapist. She coined the term "frozen grief" for this mental anguish. The National Institute of Justice, the research arm of the Justice Department, calls it "the nation's massive silent disaster."

In most states, a person is not classified as legally dead unless they have been missing for seven years. At that time, Billman writes, they are declared dead unless there is evidence to the contrary. They are dead in absentia, which for many survivors is even worse than finding a body.

Marcel Leget, brother of a cyclist who went missing in Nova Scotia in 2014, says he is still haunted by not knowing how, or if, his brother died or suffered.

"I keep telling myself that it would be easier if it was a heart attack or a car accident, at least we could be mad about something," he says. "It could have been a quick end, but the idea that I was really hurt and asking for help will stay with me for a while.

He and his family probably never know what happened, so there is no way to make peace with the loss.

"Closing is not an option," says Leget.

It took 18 months, but Randy finally had that shutdown. On August 10, 2018, a team of biologists who ventured into the mountains to study marmots stumbled across Jacob's clothing in a remote area of ​​Olympic National Park. Rangers searched the area and found his skeletal remains, 5,300 feet above sea level and 15 miles from where Jacob left his bike.

While the body was soon identified, what happened to Jacob remains a mystery. The coroner called the official cause of death "inconclusive." His boots were found wrapped in trash bags, which Jacob's brother, Micah, wondered could be a sign of suicide. "People do crazy things before committing suicide," he said.

Days after the remains were found, Randy, Micah and Billman went up to the place where Jacob perished, just to see where it happened. They came across two human bones, one of them a finger bone, which they believe belonged to Jacob. Instead of taking him to the authorities, they had a burial in the mountains, forming a cross of tree branches tied with a parachute cord.

Randy may not have been responsible for finding his son, but he was on the right track with one detail. Billman writes that most people lost in the mountains tend to go down. But Randy insisted: "Jacob would have gone up." He couldn't explain why, it was just a hunch. And in the end, he was right. Sometimes even the best search and rescue statistics and data can't compete with parents' instincts.