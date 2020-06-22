Why do I send my son to summer camp (opinion)

I live in the San Francisco Bay Area and, unlike previous summers, where I was able to enroll in different day camps each week, this summer most camps in the region require parents to enroll their children in sessions two to three weeks in to keep children in a stable group and minimize the number of other children they come into contact with. Also, for the sports camp my son will attend, no equipment will be shared among the children.

Despite this promise of precautions, most of my parent friends express fear of sending their children to camp or simply choose not to, some of them because their jobs allow them to work while working from home. I, on the other hand, am a full time freelancer and have been waiting and praying for summer camps to open in person for my rising third grade student to attend. Now that they have, and barring any changes to local restrictions, I will send it out.

My feelings about this, although informed by my own situation, are much more about my son's emotional well-being. After more than three months of shelter-in-place and social isolation, my son and his peers have significant quarantine fatigue. They are frustrated and upset that they can't see their friends, play sports, or go anywhere child-friendly. While I fully understand the risks of spreading Covid-19 that come with summer camps, I am much more concerned with the social and emotional cost that the pandemic has brought to my son. So I'm sending him to camp.

I have not made this decision in an uninformed way. Last month, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, who worked on former President Barack Obama's health care advisory team, and other researchers at the University of Pennsylvania wrote an op-ed in The Atlantic, arguing that summer camps They should open, even though we are still in a pandemic.

Economist Emily Oster, known for her data-driven parenting guidance, which she publishes in her ParentData newsletter, also wrote an opinion piece last month in the Washington Post, suggesting that schools may be one of the least risky institutions to reopen . "The summer camp season offers an opportunity to test the idea that uniting young people cannot stimulate a significant spread of the virus," he wrote.

Oster compiled data from various countries and concluded that "the preliminary evidence on the role of children in viral spread is, frankly, encouraging." Beyond this relatively low risk, summer camps are important for a number of reasons noted by Oster, including the provision of child care for essential workers and others returning to work outside the home, many of whom support low-income families. And those families, which include 30 million children in the US. In the US, they also rely heavily on school and summer camps to feed their children.

And then there is my biggest concern: the risk to children's mental health of sustained social isolation. As Oster points out, specialists foresee an increase in mental health problems among children and adolescents due to the pandemic. Children in abusive homes face an even greater risk of staying home rather than going to school or camp.

The New York Times recently surveyed hundreds of epidemiologists about when they would feel comfortable resuming different daily activities. Regarding sending children to camp, school or daycare, 30% said they would do it now or this summer and another 40% said they would send them back in the fall. In all cases, the Times notes, they said they would consider camping or other similar activities for the children "much sooner than most said they would resume other activities involving large groups of people gathering indoors." Many of the epidemiologists surveyed in the group who said they would be willing to return their children to camp soon provided comments suggesting that the emotional and developmental benefits of children returning to a place where they are allowed to socialize with their peers are greater. that the relatively low risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

Although a large percentage of epidemiologists (70%) would not send their children to camp, the circumstances of my own family make me more willing to take risks: no one in our home is immunocompromised, my husband is an essential worker and has been working outside From home during the entire pandemic, she was recently tested for Covid-19 and was negative, and my 2-year-old daughter continued to attend daycare with a small number of other children. Also, the camps my son will attend focus on outdoor activities, where the risk of transmission is quite low.

Keeping me and my son safe and sane

Beyond the arguments of these experts, I am encouraged by the extensive guidelines published by the American Camp Association and YMCA for youth and summer camps, which is based on the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and includes many suggested modifications for in-person programs. This includes prioritizing outdoor activities and organizing "camping in the smallest practical groups and, to the extent possible, maintaining consistent groups throughout the camp program."

While all children have different physical and mental health realities, and some are immunocompromised, making the Covid-19 prospect much more serious, my 8-year-old son is at low risk. He is an outgoing, independent, and very energetic child who needs constant stimulation. He is not the type of child who can entertain himself reading for hours; he's the type to complain, "What am I going to do?" until I want to scream

Unlike other children who have siblings of close age, he has a 2-year-old sister who is behind him in development. He is bored of his mind. This manifests itself in a curious way: whereas before the pandemic, he was always pressuring me to bring him places and set game dates, now he says he doesn't want to do anything. His entire social world has shrunk to such an extent that virtually everything he talks about is his favorite video game. This is pretty scary for me, but it's understandable: You have nothing else to look forward to on a day-to-day basis.

An article in the Wall Street Journal last week addresses my concerns about prolonged social isolation. Andrea Petersen quotes child psychologist Rebecca Rialon Berry about the increase in depression and anxiety in certain populations that remain in quarantine: "We have to start talking about the calculated risk and take a little more." Petersen cites evidence of increased depression in elementary students in China after two or more months of refuge at home.

Assessing risk is difficult. In the end, this is the best for my son.

As my peers and I have learned during this period, digital play dates are generally not a good substitute for in-person play – my son and most of his friends got tired of them after the first month. As pediatrician Dimitri Christakis told Petersen, "It is immensely important to be physically present the younger you are. Social and emotional learning occurs when you are physically present with peers who learn to negotiate and share. You cannot do that because of Zoom."

And this is why my child's mental health and the negative effects of continued social isolation are a much more pressing concern for me than if he is exposed to Covid-19. You will also be in an environment where precautions will be taken to minimize the risk that you can expose anyone else. In my opinion, it is a much greater risk to keep my son at home, bored and (I think) a little depressed, than to allow him to go out and interact with other children his age.

In fact, this was demonstrated to me just a few weekends ago, when I led him to two children's marches in support of the ongoing and widespread protests following the brutal police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. My son was hesitant to go, in line with his recent aversion to dating, but several of his closest friends also attended and, although they had to limit close contact, he was clearly so happy to see them; Then he said it was the best weekend he could remember.

As expected, sending my son to camp will also benefit my own mental health and my ability to work. As Emanuel and colleagues wrote, "For parents, the burden of working while providing childcare and serving as teacher aides, without the help of schools, sports, social clubs, and other organized non-family activities, is enormous and unsustainable The reopening of summer camps across the country will benefit entire families. "

The conversations I have had with local friend teachers in the past few weeks only further convince me that I am doing the right thing for my son. It is still unclear what kind of school situation awaits my son in the fall; It may be a full-time distance learning. Even the possibility of this, which frankly makes me want to rip out my hair, adds to my sense of urgency to get my son out of the house this summer.