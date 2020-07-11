Dominoes started falling this week.

The Ivy League canceled its fall soccer season on Wednesday. The Big Ten announced a conference-only schedule on Thursday and the Pac-12 did the same on Friday. There have been reports that the ACC may be next, and the other power conferences, the SEC and Big 12, will at least consider just playing conference games.

The college football season is highly in doubt as the new coronavirus pandemic continues to terrorize the country, and positive cases skyrocket in soccer hot spots like Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California. Some believe that a spring season is inevitable, the only option since volunteer trainings at schools like Ohio State, Houston, Arizona, Boise State and North Carolina have been halted due to the outbreaks.

However, the powers that be are not alone in favor of finding a way to have a fall season. And neither are the fans. Many players, those who handle most, if not all, of the athletic department's revenue for their respective schools, those who would put themselves and their families and friends at risk, also want to have a fall season. The rising rate of the virus has not influenced the players The Post spoke to.

"I hope there will be a season," West Virginia wide receiver Sean Ryan, a Temple transfer, told The Post. “Honestly, it saves many lives. Many university students come from poverty, many poor people live. It is a fight at home. We do this to [help] our family. Not having the platform to do that, and not having the season, forces us to go home. It puts us at risk. "

Ryan understands what the virus can do. The Brooklyn native of Erasmus Hall High School lost his 55-year-old uncle, Carl Ryan, to COVID-19 and knows others who have treated him. But Ryan still wants to play. He has been working on campus for a few weeks, wearing a mask, and is comfortable with the precautions the school is taking. They examine it weekly. His training groups are small, only six players with whom he lives and isolates himself. He does not believe that games jeopardize his health or that of someone close to him.

"They are taking the cautious steps that are necessary to get us back so we can have a season," he said of West Virginia. "I know that everything is done here genuinely and they do everything possible to ensure the best interests of the players."

Rutgers wide receiver Aron Cruickshank, who played with Ryan at Erasmus Hall, echoed his high school teammate, praising the security measures taken by the Scarlet Knights. You feel safe and comfortable on campus and working in "very small" groups. The test is done every week and you are confident you are not at risk.

"I know they wouldn't put someone with coronavirus on the field with us," said Cruickshank, a transfer from Wisconsin.

Unlike Ryan and Cruickshank, Tylik Bethea has yet to come to campus for volunteer training. The date has been delayed twice by the state of Delaware, first from July 1 to July 13 and now to July 23. In the meantime, he has kept fit on his own, hoping to meet up with his teammates, completing the workouts that the coaching staff gave him. Bethea believes she will have a season, but will be delayed and without fans. He would feel comfortable playing if that was the case.

"If all athletes are eliminated before games, we should be good," said the Staten Island native and former Lincoln High School star.

Bethea raised some concerns. He does not believe that a full student assignment is a good choice for his school. There are too many wildcards, students who don't take the necessary precautions and get regular tests, to make you 100 percent comfortable. Before returning to campus, each player has been asked to take a test, and will be tested again when they return. There will also be daily checks and social distancing during the meetings.

"I'm just concerned with how they're going to manage to get us close to the virus," Bethea said.

Chris Chernak Jr., an offensive lineman at Stony Brook in Brooklyn, has concerns similar to those of Bethea. He also hasn't returned to campus yet. One of his close friends lost his father to the virus. You are aware of how it can spread. And yet, like many others, Chernak wants to play despite the risks, and understands why players are willing to do so. Of the four players The Post spoke to, they said that all their soccer player friends are hoping for a fall season as well.

"They know what the game can do for them in the future," said Chernak. "I just pray that we have a season."