Why do some physicists really think there is a & # 39; mirror universe & # 39; hidden in space-time?

A series of viral articles claimed that NASA had discovered particles from another parallel universe in which time runs backwards. These claims were incorrect. The actual story is much more exciting and bizarre, and involves a trip to the Big Bang and beyond.

Sensational headlines had confounded the findings of an obscure 2018 article, never published in a peer-reviewed journal, which argued that our universe could have a mirror reflection in time, an associated universe that extends beyond the Big Bang. If that's the case, and a host of other extremely unlikely and outrageous hypotheses turn out to be true, the article argued, then that in turn could explain a mysterious signal suggesting that an entirely new particle is flying out of the ice in Antarctica.

The claim that NASA discovered a parallel universe seemed to have been first imagined by the British tabloid The Daily Star, and then the story was picked up by British and American media, including The New York Post.

The "mirror" of our universe

To understand how The Daily Star came to its strange and viral claim, it is necessary to understand the claims of two separate documents from 2018.

The first paper, by Latham Boyle, a physicist at the Perimeter Institute in Alberta, Canada, and his colleagues, proposed a mirror universe, a reflection of our universe through time. It was published in December 2018 in the Physical Review Letters magazine (after an appearance on the arXiv server in March of that year).

"I think no one else understands the full scope of what they've composed," said John Learned, an astrophysicist at the University of Hawaii and co-author of a second paper, which is based on Boyle's theory.

Boyle's work is a kind of expansion pack meant to plug holes in the theory that tells the universe's dominant origin story: Lambda-Cold Dark Matter (ΛCDM).

MCDM explains the cosmos using two key ideas: Unknown dark energy causes the universe to expand. Rewind that expansion back enough in time, and the entire universe occupies a single point in space. Second, an invisible dark matter gravitationally pulls on things in the universe, but does not emit light. This dark matter, according to the idea, represents the vast majority of the mass of the universe.

"MCDM is basically the only game in town," Learned said. "It works in many cases, but there are some somewhat disturbing flaws in modeling."

For example, measurements of expansion do not align over time, so measurements made of this expansion based on data from the early universe do not match measurements using data from the modern universe. Furthermore, ΛCDM cannot explain why matter exists, as it predicts that matter and antimatter would have formed at equal rates after the Big Bang, and would annihilate each other, leaving nothing behind.

Boyle and his colleagues' new universe unravels the ΛCDM story further back in time, plunging into the singularity at the beginning of time and coming out on the other side.

This is how Boyle's team views his theory: Imagine today's universe as a wide, flat circle, sitting on top of yesterday's slightly smaller circle, sitting on top of the even smaller circle from the day before, Boyle said.

Stack all the circles from today until the Big Bang, and you would end up with a cone standing on its tip.

When astronomers look deep into space, they are effectively looking back in time. The most distant galaxy we can see, GN-z11, seems to us to have existed 13.4 billion years ago, or 400 million years after the Big Bang.

Before that, the universe had a "dark age" that lasted millions of years, where nothing was bright enough for us to see it formed. Before that, the universe produced the oldest thing we can see: the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB), which was formed 370,000 years after the Big Bang, as the universe cooled off from hot opaque plasma.

Telescopes cannot see anything from before the CMB.

Looking back in time like this, Boyle said, is like looking down through the cosmological cone.

Seen this way, the ΛCDM story ends with the universe coming together at a single hidden point behind the CMB. Boyle's theory looks at the opaque wall that forms the CMB over time and draws a different conclusion about what the CMB hides.

The standard view, he said, is that the hot and dense era under the CMB (from our point of view in the cone) was more or less a "big mess." In ΛCDM cosmology, this is the accelerated period of expansion known as "the age of inflation." Back then it was all chaos, according to theory.

But the CMB is not so chaotic. Its simple structure, according to ΛCDM, emerged after an intense flattening process that erased the old disaster.

"We were interested in exploring a simpler image where you take the evidence more closely," he said. "You say 'Okay, we can't see all the way to the Bang, but we can look closely, and as close as we see things they look very simple. What if we take those observations to the letter? & # 39; "

This view of space-time still has a Big Bang hidden behind the CMB, he said.

But "it is much simpler than most of the singularities that arise in Einstein's theory of gravity," he said. "It is a very special type of ultra-simple singularity, where you can follow the solution (to the equations that govern space-time) through the singularity."

While observations do not go beyond the CMB, normal cosmological models go a little further back, but tend to stop at the Big Bang. Not in Boyle's scheme.

"It is found to be extrapolated, extended, continues analytically, physicists would say, to this double cone," he said, referring to the second universe that extends away from the Big Bang in time.

"It just seems to be the natural and simplest extension of the equations that seem to describe the universe as we see it," he said.

This universe that is inside the "second cone" is too far away in space-time for us to see it. Time might seem to go backwards from our frame of reference, Learned said. But the beings in that universe would still see the cause before the effect, just like we do in ours. Time escapes from the Big Bang in that universe, just as it does in ours. "Away from the Big Bang" in that universe is the opposite direction to the direction of time in our universe. but it doesn't run "backwards" in the way we might imagine.

Our universe exists on the other side of the ancient history of that universe, and that universe exists on the other side of ours.

The "zero particle state"

We have no evidence that this reflected universe exists, Boyle said.

However, he said, "once you have it, it turns out that this universe has additional symmetry, which you didn't see when you were only looking at the top half of the cone."

Symmetries "ring a bell" for physicists, Boyle said. They suggest a deeper truth.

And this double-cone universe could, in turn, help restore a crack in symmetry that has bothered physicists for years.

The symmetry in question, known as charge, parity, time (CPT) symmetry states that if you flip a particle to its antimatter twin, say an electron in a positron, or do it with your right hand instead of your left hand, or moves back through time instead of forward, that particle must still behave the same way and obey the same laws as before being flipped. (Right or left hand refers to the spin and direction of movement of a particle.)

"Everyone thought it was about fundamental symmetries that couldn't be escaped," Learned said.

Finally, in 1956, Columbia University physicist Chien-Shiun Wu conducted an experiment that established that the symmetry of CPT was not absolute. (The two male colleagues who proposed the underlying idea to Wu won the 1957 Nobel Prize for their discovery, but she was left out.)

Wu's experiment showed that the "C" in CPT symmetry is imperfect. And other experiments showed that some particles break both "C" and "P". But although it is cracked, most physicists think that CPT symmetry still remains in general, and no particles have been found to break the three elements of this symmetry. At the particle level, the universe appears to be symmetrical CPT.

But the ΛCDM model of the universe itself lacks clear CPT symmetry, a consequence of spacetime curvature and the strange quantum vacuum. A feature of the universe that Boyle called his "zero particle state," the nature of space-time when it is emptied of particles, is uncertain. That means that at the scale of the entire space, CPT symmetry is violated.

Boyle says his model preserves the CPT symmetry of the universe in a way that ΛCDM cosmology does not. Add a second cone to spacetime, and the state of zero particles is no longer uncertain. The CPT asymmetry of the universe is repaired.

"We thought, 'Wait a minute. The universe seemed to be violating CPT symmetry, but we weren't really looking at the whole picture," he said. If the universe is really symmetric for CPT, if it really comprises two space-time cones instead of one, what would that mean for the rest of physics?

The truth behind what those "NASA scientists" actually detected

The most practical consequence of the symmetrical CPT universe is a simple explanation of dark matter.

A popular set of theories about the invisible is based on the existence of a fourth type of undetected neutrino, often called a sterile neutrino. Boyle's CPT symmetry seems to point in this direction. The three known flavors of neutrinos, the electron neutrinos, muons and tau, are left-handed. That means they fly without a matching right-handed companion. The standard model assumes that, unlike other particles, neutrinos do not have such partners. But the symmetrical universe of CPT disagrees, indicating that those partners should have.

Boyle and his colleagues discovered that their cosmology implies the existence of a right-handed companion in our universe for each left-handed neutrino in the Standard Model. But, unlike left and right handed quarks, these left and right mirror particles would not stick. Instead, two of the right-handed neutrino partners would have been lost long ago in space-time, disappearing from our view in the early universe. However, a third right-handed partner would have stayed ⁠, as a consequence of the equations that govern the beginning of time.

It is unclear which of the three known neutrinos it would have associated with, Boyle said. But it would have had a particular energy signature: 480 picoelectronvolts (PeV), a measure of the mass of a particle. And that 480PeV neutrino could explain all that missing dark matter in the universe.

The details of how the symmetrical CPT universe leads to a 480 PeV neutrino are difficult, so difficult, Learned said, that few physicists beyond Boyle and his team understand.

"But these guys are not crazy," he said. "They are respected members of the field and they know what they are doing. I cannot say whether all that complex field theory is correct or not."

Still, the prediction of a 480 PeV particle came to light in Learned.

Four years ago, a particle detector hanging from a balloon above Antarctica detected something that physics could not explain: twice, as Live Science previously reported, the Antarctic Impulse Transient Antenna (ANITA) instrument collected signals from particles from high energy that seemed to shoot directly out of the Antarctic ice. (Most of the researchers involved in ANITA are not "NASA scientists," but the project receives funding from NASA.)

Particles like this shouldn't exist. None of the known particles from the Standard Model should have been able to fly through Earth and explode to the other side at such high energies, but that's what ANITA seemed to be detecting.

As of June 2020, the most popular explanation is that ANITA has detected sterile neutrinos. Learned, who was involved in the early days of the ANITA project, found that the 480 PeV figure aligned very well with ANITA's findings.

If the particles actually came from space, then submerged through Earth to produce the anomaly, they must have decomposed just below the Antarctic surface, producing a shower of lighter particles that ANITA detected emerging from the ice. Boyle's 480 PeV dark matter neutrino fits perfectly into the range of mass that could explain ANITA's mysterious decaying particle.

Learned and a team of four other researchers devised a scheme in which this 480 PeV dark matter neutrino could have accomplished this trick, which they wrote in a 2018 article titled "Outgoing ANITA Events as Evidence of the CPT Symmetric Universe" and published for the arXiv database. This is The Daily Star newspaper become a confusing headline.

If the ANITA particle really did fit Boyle's scheme, that would be a huge weight on the scale in favor of the two-cone cosmos, Learned said. But it is a remote possibility. The most important problem they had to solve: bringing the particle closer to Antarctica. Models show that dark matter candidate particles like this 480 PeV neutrino would fall to the center of Earth shortly after encountering our planet, leaving none close enough to produce the ANITA anomaly.

These researchers argued that perhaps a recent encounter with a huge, invisible disk of dark matter has awakened Earth's 480 PeV neutrinos, leaving some to wander near the surface of our planet.

It was an exciting idea to play with, Learned said, but even he isn't convinced by his own newspaper.

"That was our weak excuse, not thinking of any other good way to get the job done (getting Boyle's neutrinos close enough to Antarctica to trigger ANITA sensors)," Learned said. Although Learned and his colleagues worked hard on the paper, he believes his conclusions are surely wrong, he said.

"Among the cosmology people there is … an idea that you can use a 'tooth fairy' once in your cosmology model, but twice it's just not credible," he said. "And I think we needed the tooth fairy two or three times to make it work, so, oh well."

Boyle agreed. While the idea of ​​using his team's ideas to explain ANITA was appealing, he said the numbers don't quite add up. But you are still confident that the underlying idea of ​​a symmetrical CPT universe is sound.

"My personal feeling is that whether it is exactly right or not is on the right track," he said. "I am very excited about that."

Originally published in Live Science.