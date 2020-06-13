Why do some police officers gather around their colleagues, even when they are accused of committing crimes?

To understand that, say police experts and two former officers, you have to understand traditional police culture, and what it takes to destroy the so-called "blue wall of silence."

It starts at the academy

Police have always had a strong sense of camaraderie, says Joseph Ested, a former law enforcement officer in Richmond, Virginia, and author of the book "Police Brutality Matters."

Head to any police department across the country and you will see that relationships between officers are extremely close, he said. It's a brotherhood and sisterhood, and that notion is instilled in the cops at the entry level.

"When you join the police academy, the first thing they tell you is:" This is your family now. we take care of each one. We take care of each other. We don't arrest each other. We will always extend that benefit to take care of each other, "Ested said.

That notion only gets stronger when officers leave the academy, he said. When the police are in the field, they have to depend on each other, sometimes in dangerous situations. So regardless of the circumstances, they support each other, he added.

Sometimes that loyalty can be shown privately, through words exchanged at the station between shifts or through what is known as the "blue wall of silence," when one officer remains silent about another's misconduct, he said. David Thomas, professor of forensic studies and criminal justice. at Florida Gulf Coast University and a retired police officer.

There is also a long tradition of public solidarity. When an officer is injured, his colleagues gather for vigils outside the hospital. When an officer dies, law enforcement personnel gather en masse at the funeral. When an officer is charged with a crime, some police officers often line up the benches in the courtroom.

"They are there to support the officer," said Thomas, about the mindset behind that solidarity. "They support blue no matter what."

Certainly, not all officers subscribe to these notions or participate in unconditional demonstrations of support, he added.

Subcultures within individual departments can vary widely, and leaders of some of the country's largest law enforcement agencies have pointed out that excessive force or other misconduct will not be tolerated.

A group of 14 sworn officers in Minneapolis this week released an open letter saying they condemn the actions of their former colleague Derek Chauvin, who while wearing a uniform on Memorial Day pressed his knee to the neck of George Floyd, who died shortly thereafter. . Chauvin has been fired and charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers at the scene have also been fired and charged with crimes. None of the four officers has released a statement.

Those who signed the letter wrote: "Derek Chauvin failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life. This is not who we are."

Police chiefs in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston and St. Paul have also denied the officers' actions against Floyd. In Florida, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office suspended a lieutenant who is also the president of the county's fraternal police order after he suggested in a social media post that department police accused of brutality You should work in Florida.

But even when bosses set a different tone, they may be limited in their ability to affect the way street-level officers do their jobs, Sarah J. McLean and Robert E. Worden write in "Mirage of Police Reform: Procedural Justice and Police Legitimacy. " "

Front-line supervisors can more directly influence officers' behavior, but the extent to which that happens depends on that supervisor's approach, they say.

"Some police subcultures will be receptive to a reform proposed by the administration, such as community policing, and others will tend to resist, depending on the compatibility of the reform (as the officers give it meaning) with the values ​​and professional attitudes of the officers, "write the authors.

And then there is the power of the police unions. Union police contracts can make it difficult to remove officers reported for misconduct, despite the department head's intentions.

There may be consequences for disloyalty.

Many jurisdictions have a duty to intervene in book policies, which require officers to intervene when colleagues use excessive force and report those incidents to a supervisor.

But police culture can work against such policies in practice, said William Terrill, professor of criminology and criminal justice at Arizona State University.

"He is asking officers to intervene with one of his colleagues, and it can be perceived as: 'You are infringing on my authority,'" he said.

That is especially powerful given the hierarchy that exists in surveillance. The chain of command can make it difficult for younger or younger officers to question or report someone of higher rank, especially when there appear to be gray areas in the situation.

Thomas Lane's attorney, one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest that led to Floyd's death, is filing a case in this regard.

Lane had been in the force for four days at the time of the incident, attorney Earl Gray told CNN. When Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck, Lane suggested more than once that they put Floyd on his side, Gray said.

"I am concerned about the excited delirium or whatever," Lane said, according to the authorities' probable cause statement. "So we have it upside down," Chauvin replied, according to the document.

If an officer questions a decision or violates the "blue wall of silence," it can be perceived as unfair, Terrill said. And that, in turn, can cause them to be rejected or excluded by their peers.

"The last thing you want as an officer is to need help and look around and have no one show up," Terrill said.

To avoid being rejected, an officer may decide it's worth breaking the rules, Terrill said. They can feign ignorance when asked about a colleague's behavior during a police stop. Or they can remain silent when a colleague acts inappropriately on the scene.

It's part of a 'us against them' mentality

Supporting a law enforcement officer who has acted illegally does not send a positive message to the public. But those who do may be more concerned with supporting a fellow officer at a tense moment than with public perception, Thomas said.

"It is a brother or sister in blue who is in trouble," he said. "And so that support is more important because for them, the public has already vilified them."

That attitude is part of an "us against them" mentality that exists in some police subcultures, he said.

Surveillance is a unique profession, with pressures and risks unlike almost any other job. Police officers working at patrol level face a high degree of uncertainty in many calls they respond to, some of which could pose a deadly threat.

Many officers believe that the public, even their own families, do not fully understand the nature of what they do, Thomas said, referring in part to what they have been told in providing advisory services to the police. Some also feel they are viewed negatively because of their authority to make arrests, he said.

"Who else is carrying a pistol out of order? Who else is expected to intervene in something that happens when you're in the supermarket or at the corner store?" he said. "There is no other job like that, and that responsibility is huge."

Being an officer becomes part of your identity, and it can be difficult for police to separate that identity from everyday life, Thomas said. That can contribute to the social isolation experienced by police officers in some communities, leading those officers to socialize only with other officers. And it helps explain why law enforcement personnel are so loyal to each other, Thomas added.

The "us against them" mentality comes from a "war on crime" mentality that exists in some departments, Terrill said.

Terrill, who studies police behavior and culture, said he teaches many aspiring officers in his classes. Often even those who say they want to enter the profession to help their communities define that as "catching the bad guy," he said.

Then, when recruits enter the academy, there is a greater emphasis on teaching officers how to handle dangerous situations than in community relations, which can lead to street officers viewing the public with suspicion. That approach is what's known as a warrior mentality, Terrill said, in contrast to the guardian mentality that emphasizes the social service that has gained strength in recent years.

"Cops often see themselves as good guys," he said. "The bad guys are the people who are breaking the law. And (the police) are just the thin blue line that creates that security for law-abiding citizens."

But the suspicion does not only extend to the public. Officers working on the front lines may believe that their managers' support is not guaranteed if they end up having to use force in a situation, Terrill said. So they feel that all they have is each other.

Police departments can address these cultural issues by reinforcing their existing "duty to intervene" policies and assigning officers with different cultural attitudes to work together on shifts, Terrill said.

Campaign # 8CantWait, a police reform initiative by advocacy group Campaign Zero, includes a duty to step in as one of its eight immediate reform departments can now take over. And in recent days, some local governments and police departments have proposed or strengthened policies that address some of these problems.

The police chief in Chattanooga, Tennessee, issued a memorandum highlighting a new duty to intervene in politics. The Pittsburgh City Council has proposed a bill that would require police officers and employees to intervene if a colleague uses inappropriate force or acts illegally.

Other advocacy organizations have also proposed reforms to the police culture, including training officers to be guardians rather than warriors and to ensure that officers understand and live in the communities they serve. The Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission has implemented the tutor approach in its police training since 2012, and departments across the country have also worked to reform police culture through crisis intervention training, better oversight and community surveillance.

But many of the notions of police culture are deeply rooted, and undoing those that may hinder fair policing can be a long and slow process.