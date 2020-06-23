Why do we say hello at the end of the video calls?







A cursory Twitter search found that he was not alone. "Why do I feel compelled to SHAKE at the end of Zoom calls? I have literally never left a meeting room SHARPING." tweeted one person, getting over 16,000 likes. "I CAN'T STOP GREETING WHEN I FINISH A ZOOM CALL SOMEONE HELP ME" said other. A Twitter user even wrote a song about

So why do we all start saying hello? The experts have various explanations. As video calls become a default way of communicating during the pandemic, people adjust and adapt their behaviors accordingly, in addition to yearning for a human connection more.

"This personal touch is missing," said Laura Dudley, an associate clinical professor at Northeastern University and an expert in behavioral analysis and body language. "We are eager for that human interaction, that kindness, so we are starting to do things like say goodbye. It feels a little better than just clicking."

In person, there are subtle (and not-so-subtle) social cues, like closing a notebook, checking your watch, putting things in a bag, or preparing to stand up, showing that an interaction is ending. But those same signals don't translate to video calls, which is why experts say people are trying new behaviors that are better suited to virtual communication, such as greeting and smiling, even in a professional setting.

"People are getting through social closure signals because doing an X in a computer window is much more ambiguous than standing up, leaving a room, or making another sign to end meetings in person," said Melanie Brewster , associated. Professor of Counseling Psychology at Columbia University. Shaking is also a way to make the end of meetings less awkward and sudden, said Gretchen McCulloch, an Internet linguist and author of "Why the Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language." "With video calls, once you go, you go, it's abrupt," he said. "When you see everyone waving, you know everyone is ready for this call to end and you're not going to suddenly hang up on someone." That feeling of completion is an important part of communication, according to Larry Rosen, professor emeritus of psychology and co-author of the book "The Distracted Mind: Ancient Brains in a High-Tech World." "The wave in the hand just says we're done," said Rosen. "Our instinct is that we need to close and complete that cycle. In person, we can close it with our words, but that doesn't work in a big Zoom meeting." The gesture is a regression to the basic concepts, since shaking is one of the first elements of language that we learn when we are babies. Also, it is easier than everyone trying to say goodbye at the same time and talking about each other. "We had to adapt. The easiest thing for us was to say goodbye. It's natural. How do you say goodbye? You say hello," said Rosen.





