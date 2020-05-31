Why do you need to add raw mango to your summer diet?





Thinking of healthy staples for your summer diet? Here's why you should try raw mango juice. Healthy Summer Foods to Help You Cool Well, it looks like summer has finally come. However, unlike the summers of yesteryear, the summers we receive these days are, unfortunately, much hotter and more demanding than they used to be, as it is directly affected by the climate crisis that we have been suffering for a long time. . This means that no matter how well we stay hydrated, the sweltering heat can make even short walks an exhausting and exhausting business. It can even be worse these days, as the coronavirus pandemic keeps us all inside, where heat waves can get caught up and make us feel more fatigued than usual. Fortunately, there are plenty of healthy foods that can help you cool down and rehydrate as well. This is because summer also means mango season is here. Packed with vitamin A and other nutrients, mango fruit is a well-known superfruit for its sweet taste and how easy it is to incorporate into snacks and meals. It is also one of the best ways to help beat the summer heat. And for the summer, the raw mango drink (which is very common in tropical countries) has you covered. "Rich in vitamin A and vitamin E, they can improve the hormonal system, while preventing dehydration, as they can replenish sodium chloride reserves, "said Rinki Kumari, who is the lead dietitian at Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bangalore. "In addition to quenching thirst, they also help cure stomach disorders like constipation, bloating, indigestion and diarrhea."

This is because not only eating raw mangoes will help detoxify your liver, but it can also help improve your cardiovascular health by eliminating any toxins in your body. Each serving of mango is also free of fat, sodium, and cholesterol, which means it will help keep cholesterol levels low, reducing the risk of developing chronic diseases like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and even heart attacks.

New research suggests that mango polyphenols, organic compounds found in tropical fruit, lower blood sugar and fight cancer growth by reducing inflammation.




