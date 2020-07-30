Why does Cincinnati have the advantage?

The Cincinnati Reds were a graceful choice to win the National League in the National League in 2020, but they have stumbled earlier in the season. They will be looking for ace Luis Castillo to sort things out against the Chicago Cubs Thursday in Cincinnati.

Castillo is 15-8 with a 3.34 ERA since the start of the 2019 season and only allows one home run for every nine innings. In his first start to 2020, he allowed a run in six innings in a game the Reds lost late to the Tigers.

Cubs starter Yu Darvish allowed three earned runs in four innings in a home loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He fared better on the road than at home in 2019 with a 3.09 ERA compared to a 4.96 ERA at home, though he gave up 1.35 home runs for every nine innings outside of Wrigley Field.

The Cubs had scored eight or more runs in three straight games before Wednesday, but they needed them because they had a team bullpen ERA of 9.00, the worst in the MLB.

Mike Moustakas, one of the Reds' great offseason signings, returned from the COVID protocol, and his other big acquisition, former Cub Nick Nicklanos, averaged .333 on Wednesday.

With Cincinnati's overall pitch also backed by another former Cub, Pedro Strop, who came out of the bullpen, the Reds should have the advantage over the Cubs on Thursday.

The game: Reds, -130