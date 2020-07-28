Why does Google's new WFH plan change the rules of the game?

Google employees don't have to return to the office until next summer … or maybe even later.

And it won't be surprising if we see more companies, especially Google's Silicon Valley neighbors, make similar ads.

Google has just set a new benchmark for other tech companies, said Arran Stewart, co-founder of Job.com. "These guys have to do with a talent battle. They can't pay no do at least the same or more, or people leave. "

An expert told me that Monday's announcement takes the company one step closer to potentially making remote work permanent.

"If all their people can operate remotely for a year, maybe in a year they will say: & # 39; Maybe we don't need all this office space after all & # 39 ;, said Mauro Guillén, professor of administration at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

That could harm the commercial real estate market in New York City and parts of California, especially if other large companies do the same.

Another group of people who might not appreciate Google's announcement are the small businesses that surround their offices.

"This is devastating news for them," said Guillén. "Google employees won't go to the hot dog spot around the corner, go shopping, or take public transportation. That's really bad for those neighborhoods and areas where Google workers would travel."

help Wanted

Despite last month's 11.1% unemployment rate, some companies say they cannot find new hires or persuade previously fired employees to return.

Tami Luhby from CNN He spoke to business owners about what's happening, with some blaming the weekly federal boost of $ 600 on state unemployment benefits that Congress approved as part of the stimulus package in March.

A sandwich shop in Georgia has been unable to fill one or two stalls that pay between $ 8.50 and $ 10 an hour.

"If the government is paying more to stay home, why would those people be there risking their lives, number one; number two, getting away from their families; and number three, making less money?" asked an investor in the store.

This is how math develops: Working 40 hours a week for $ 9 an hour generates $ 360 before taxes. The federal supplement has provided the unemployed $ 15 an hour, before factoring in Georgia state benefits of up to $ 365 a week, Luhby reports.

Last week was the last week the weekly upgrade was paid for, and Congress still disagrees on how much support to continue to provide, which means it could be easier for companies to fill those vacant positions.

Diversifying the corporate board pipeline

We need to increase the diversity of the corporate board.

A 2019 Black Enterprise report found that 37% of S&P 500 companies did not have a single Black board member: only slightly better than in 2018, when 39% had no black board members.

Let me introduce you to Barry Lawson Williams.

He ran his own consulting and investment firm, and served on 14 boards of public companies, including Sallie Mae and PG&E. During his tenure on the board, it was not uncommon for him to be the only black board member.

He recently retired from his last position on the board for profit and at age 76, he is focusing his attention on increasing the number of black professionals on the boards.

Read CNN Business & # 39; Sara Ashley O & # 39; Brien & # 39; s Williams' profile and the changes he said are needed.

An office with room service.

Imagine it: a quiet space with no children, a desk, a perfectly made bed and room service.

It sounds like a very good workspace.

Oh, don't forget the properly spaced poolside loungers from which you can also work.

Since hotels do not receive the normal flow of travelers, some offer their rooms to remote workers seeking a respite from their home office.

For example, the InterContinental Times Square in Manhattan made available about 20% of its rooms to reserve as office space. 350-square-foot rooms cost $ 1,000 a week and come standard with full-time tech support, reports Matt Villano from CNN.

Break

Bugatti is selling a new electric car that costs around $ 35,000.

Did I mention it's made for kids? Well, young teens to be exact.

The Bugatti Baby II comes in three versions. The base model has two driving modes. In Rookie mode, the car can go up to 12 miles per hour. At Expert it can go up to 30 miles per hour, reports CNN Business & # 39; Peter Valdes-Dapena.

Click here to learn more about the new car and what it looks like in a modern interpretation of the original Bugatti Baby created almost a century ago.