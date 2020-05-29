Why does HBO Max have all the DCEU movies except Man of Steel?

The complete DC Extended Universe movie library is available at HBO Maxbut here is why Iron Man It's not included. A few years after the launch of DC Universe, WarnerMedia has officially entered the broadcast wars with HBO Max. The service brings together movies and TV shows from all of Warner Bros. history, including the prestigious content HBO offers. In addition to its own library, HBO Max is also packed with content from other Disney and WB competitors.

However, one of WB's biggest brands is DC, and they promoted the inclusion of jester and DCEU titles throughout marketing. The DCEU section on HBO Max gives subscribers access to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, League of Justice, Aquamanand Shazam! at launch. This leaves noticeably Iron Man off, even though it launched the DCEU in 2013. Although Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn) Also missing, it's believed to be missing from HBO Max due to the domestic release model and may be available soon. How to Iron Man, is missing from HBO Max for a completely different reason.

Iron Man not being available on HBO Max is likely the result of previous license agreements WB made that gave another studio, broadcast service or cable channel exclusive rights to the film. Iron Man It's not available to rent on Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu, and more, but it's also not available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, or any other competitive streaming service. Instead, the movie house, for the moment, appears to be on the wire. FX bought the TV rights from Iron Man the week after its theatrical release in 2013. The deal could have happened almost seven years ago, but it's still in effect now, as FX has demos of Iron Man on his multi-day schedule in early June 2020.

Still don't know when Iron Man It's coming to HBO Max, but WB has already shown that a situation like this can be quickly resolved if necessary. the Harry Potter the films were not scheduled to be on HBO Max when it was released and are believed to be heading to NBC's Peacock service later this year. However, behind-the-scenes deals were made to bring in one of the biggest WB franchises for the first day of HBO Max. A similar agreement may be reached by Iron Man in the near future to complete DCEU's presence on the service soon.

Until that day comes, HBO Max subscribers will have access to hundreds of titles ranging from Looney tunes to Die hardas well as all the Harry Potter franchise to Alien. The presence of the DCEU will grow over time as well, and not only because Birds of prey It should arrive later this year. WarnerMedia made quite a stir days before HBO Max was released with the announcement that Snyder Cut of League of Justice will arrive in 2021. By the time Henry Cavill appears again as Superman in Snyder's version of the film, hopefully HBO Max will be able to offer subscribers all the movies he's been on, Iron Man included.

