Why does Henry Cavill's superman need to fight the black Adam of the rock?

Superman (Henry Cavill) fighting Black adam (Dwayne Johnson) is the DCEU Showdown of movies that has to happen. With recent reports that Cavill is negotiating to play Superman once again, the possible return of the Man of Steel opens up a host of exciting possibilities. One of them has to be the Kryptonian hero who faces off against the mystical antihero, Black Adam, one of the few DC Comics characters who can physically run Superman for his money.

Zack Snyder Iron Man, starring Cavill as Superman, started the DC Extended Universe in 2013. In that movie, Superman saved the world from General Zod (Michael Shannon) and an army of Kryptonians seeking to terraform Earth and end all human life. More of, Iron Man established the amazing levels of power of the Kryptonians; Superman's battle against Zod and Faora (Antje Traue) devastated Smallville and Metropolis. In fact, the catastrophic damage the Kryptonians caused by his powers is what led Batman (Ben Affleck) to declare war on Superman in 2016. Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson was chosen as Black Adam in 2014 and has since been waiting to wear the antihero's signature black and gold colors; the Black adam The movie is currently slated for 2021 (it could be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic), but a magically powered superhuman by the magician Shazam was introduced in 2019. Shazam starring Zachary Levi.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Every Upcoming Henry Cavill DCEU Superman Movie May Appear On

Cavill's return as Superman can only amount to a cameo in Shazam 2 or another DCEU movie but, ideally, the Man of Steel should take on Black Adam in a movie because that's the show that DCEU fans really want to see. The idea of ​​the mystical war of fighting against heroes against the Man of Steel has already captured the imagination of many fans and the art of fans representing the epic clash has proliferated on the Internet. Although powered by six Egyptian gods compared to Shazam's Greek and Roman diets, Black Adam is the physical combination of Superman because he possesses super strength, speed, invulnerability, and the ability to fly. Also, Black Adam is powered by the ancient wizard's magic beam and magic is one of Superman's weaknesses in DC Comics. Although the DCEU's Man of Steel has not yet shown a vulnerability to magic, he was able to resist Wonder Woman's (Gal Gadot) magic bond and overwhelm her with brute force in League of Justice It would be fascinating to see Cavill's Superman suddenly realize that Black Adam can exploit a weakness he didn't know he had.

Black Adam and Superman have fought in DC Comics and in DC animated films where they have shown that they are equal, although the Man of Steel defeated Black Adam in the Injustice comic books. But in the DCEU, Superman has long fought against an enemy who is his true physical equal; Many years have passed since he broke Zod's neck and although Batman used all the tricks in the book to nearly kill Superman with a Kryptonite spear, they are by no means the same in terms of power levels. Superman's fight with Doomsday was not a one-on-one affair, nor was his clashes against the Justice League or Steppenwolf. But Black Adam is the perfect physical challenge for Superman, especially now that he's a more mature hero compared to the rookie he was against Zod.

It's also an ideal match, as both Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill are bona fide action heroes. Along with his legendary WWE career, The Rock has spearheaded action movies like the Fast and Furious saga and its spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Cavill isn't far behind in the action hero department either; went head to head against Tom Cruise as the villain in Mission: Impossible – Fallout and has killed many monsters in The Wizard. Johnson measures 6 '# 5 of muscle but the 6' # 1 Cavill also radiates strength and physique. It also helps that Johnson and Cavill are real-life friends who share the same management.

before Aquaman deposited a billion dollar box office, Batman V Superman It was DC Films' biggest success because it was sold on the Man of Steel fighting the Dark Knight. But Black Adam versus Superman it's a DCEU award fight that would outshine BvS out of sheer spectacle, as well as force both superbeats to show what they're really capable of. Henry Cavill's Man of Steel in front of The Rock & # 39; s Black adam it's a true clash of the titans that would thrill movie fans and could set a new standard for superhero movie attacks, so it must happen.

Next: Why is DC not making Man of Steel 2?

Henry Cavill Superman Shazam Cameo Hilariously completed by the Director