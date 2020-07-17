Why does potential Mets owner Alex Rodriguez want an MLB salary cap?

Alex Rodriguez, one of the bidders trying to buy the Mets, already sounds like an owner.

When it comes to declining relations between the MLB and the players' association, Rodríguez argued that players no longer have the same influence they enjoyed when the two sides shut down horns during a seven-and-a-half-month strike in 1994-95. . Specifically, the former three-time AL MVP believes that players should be open to adopting a salary cap system.

The players' association was previously able to defend itself against a salary cap system during the strike.

"The only way it is going to happen is if they come to the table and say goal number 1, we are going to go from $ 10 to $ 15 billion and then we will divide the economy equally," Rodriguez told reporters on Thursday. "But that's the kind of conversation instead of fighting and fighting each other because there is too much competition right now."

The "competition" to which Rodríguez refers comes from other sports leagues and emerging media powers. Rodríguez believes that baseball has lost control over consumers.

“Then [during the strike] we had absolute dominance in professional sports. Baseball was 1, ”said Rodríguez. "Today the NBA has become an international conglomerate, the NFL is a giant." Back then there was no Netflix, there was no Snapchat, there was no Disney +, ESPN + and everything else they were doing to get their attention. So today we have to really work collaboratively, with the players and the owners, to say "how do we compete together to become number 1?"

Rodríguez earned approximately $ 448 million throughout his career, enjoying the fruits of a no-cap system. His comments have irritated current players who expect the same system.

"Alex benefited as much as any of the battles this union fought against owners' repeated attempts to get a salary cap," union chief Tony Clark said in a statement. Now that you are trying to become an owner, your perspective seems to be different. And that perspective does not reflect the best interests of the players. "

Rodríguez, currently an analyst for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, is gearing up for his third season with the network. However, it will not stream the Mets games while bidding for the team.