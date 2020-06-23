Why does saying "All lives matter" lose the big picture (Opinion)

If you have thought or said this out loud during this time, you are missing the big picture.

Studies show that black people, and primarily black men, are killed at a rate of about 3 to 1 compared to whites by police officers annually.

It has been going on for decades. Today, the main difference is awareness due to the use of smartphones and social networks.

Talking against police brutality can literally save a life. Silence is not an option.

By now everyone has heard the name George Floyd. We know that he was brutally suffocated and killed while handcuffed like an animal. Ahmaud Arbery suffered a similar fate, hunted and killed for sport while running.

I'm sure that many white Americans can't even begin to imagine what it feels like to know that an American civilian or the police can kill him on any given day or night. And realizing that the person has a pretty good chance of getting out or beating the charges because of their skin color must be even harder to imagine.

But blacks have had to live these experiences. That is why, together with non-black allies across the country and around the world, we say Black Lives Matter.

Really think of all the ways that under the law blacks have been treated as less than. We were the only race of people brought into the United States as slaves. We were bought and sold as a commodity, not valued for being human but for the work we produced. The United States Constitution defined us as three-fifths of a person. Not only were we enslaved, but educating a slave was illegal. We could not own land and we could not vote. Even after segregation ended, we were still only allowed to purchase land in designated, redeemed areas. The banks did not provide us with loans and we were again segregated: our neighborhoods, our families, our schools, our children. The cycle continues today.

Protesters are forcing institutions to be held accountable in any way they have continued the legacy of not seeing blacks as equals.

In the past few weeks, many friends and colleagues have contacted me asking how I can help. And my answer is for those of you in positions of authority, hiring people of color, giving someone a chance. Face injustice, raise your voice when you hear derogatory names and statements against people of color. Educate yourself on black history, slavery, and institutional racism. If you see a black person detained by a police officer, stop him and film. You could literally save a life.

Believe it or not, things have improved. I have seen many statements that you have read, "nothing has changed." That is not true. We have come a long way and that is why I am proud. I would not be here today, with the opportunities that have been provided to me, unless there has been real progress. Let us not forget those who have gone before us. We stand on the shoulders of many men and women of all colors who have sacrificed, marched, and fought for equality and justice for all people.

As we get closer to the November elections, know that the elections are important.

I encourage my fellow citizens to commit to change.

If you are a teacher, parent, mentor, brother or sister, be a leader. Know that your actions are important. Racism is taught. It is a learned behavior. We are not born with hatred in our hearts. Acts of kindness and respect go a long way.

Know that it matters how you treat people. And not just some people, all people. People living in poverty. People without means. People without influence or power.

To everyone I say, expand your networks. Make a serious effort to develop friendships that cross racial, economic, and social lines. Expose yourself to a different way of thinking and new ways of seeing the world.

And, possibly the next time you see injustice, you will see the bigger picture. #BlackLivesMatter.

And then remember, that there is HOPE. VOTE.