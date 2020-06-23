Why does saying "All lives matter" lose the big picture (Opinion)

If you have thought or said this out loud during this time, you are missing the big picture.
It has been going on for decades. Today, the main difference is awareness due to the use of smartphones and social networks.
Talking against police brutality can literally save a life. Silence is not an option.
But blacks have had to live these experiences. That is why, together with non-black allies across the country and around the world, we say Black Lives Matter.
Protesters are forcing institutions to be held accountable in any way they have continued the legacy of not seeing blacks as equals.
In the past few weeks, many friends and colleagues have contacted me asking how I can help. And my answer is for those of you in positions of authority, hiring people of color, giving someone a chance. Face injustice, raise your voice when you hear derogatory names and statements against people of color. Educate yourself on black history, slavery, and institutional racism. If you see a black person detained by a police officer, stop him and film. You could literally save a life.
Believe it or not, things have improved. I have seen many statements that you have read, "nothing has changed." That is not true. We have come a long way and that is why I am proud. I would not be here today, with the opportunities that have been provided to me, unless there has been real progress. Let us not forget those who have gone before us. We stand on the shoulders of many men and women of all colors who have sacrificed, marched, and fought for equality and justice for all people.
As we get closer to the November elections, know that the elections are important.
I encourage my fellow citizens to commit to change.
If you are a teacher, parent, mentor, brother or sister, be a leader. Know that your actions are important. Racism is taught. It is a learned behavior. We are not born with hatred in our hearts. Acts of kindness and respect go a long way.
Know that it matters how you treat people. And not just some people, all people. People living in poverty. People without means. People without influence or power.
To everyone I say, expand your networks. Make a serious effort to develop friendships that cross racial, economic, and social lines. Expose yourself to a different way of thinking and new ways of seeing the world.
And, possibly the next time you see injustice, you will see the bigger picture. #BlackLivesMatter.
And then remember, that there is HOPE. VOTE.