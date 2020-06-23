Why does Scott Mayfield like the islanders' title chances if the game resumes?

As the islanders embark on their third week of volunteer small group practice and begin to imagine the full team they could take to the NHL's 24-team tournament, there is still lingering thought that it might not come to fruition.

But it has been difficult for the islanders to stop looking towards Phase 4 of the NHL "Return-To-Play" plan, the beginning of the games in the "central cities", considering that the team they have planned is more equipped than him. It was before the coronavirus pandemic closed the 2019-20 regular season more than three months ago.

For defender Scott Mayfield, skating alongside Adam Pelech, who was expected to miss the entire season due to an Achilles injury, has solidified his confidence in what the islanders might be capable of if the league really accomplished its restart plan.

Mayfield and Pelech have been skating together in Group 2 for the Islanders Phase 2 skates, which also featured Devon Toews, Noah Dobson, and Thomas Hickey. Bridgeport netminder Chris Gibson has also been in Group 2.

"I think the design we have, any team can win it," Mayfield said in a Zoom call with reporters on Monday afternoon. "We have the same opportunity, if not better, than anyone else. We have healthy returning boys and I hope we can come back and play.

"I know there is a lot to solve, I know it is a financial obligation, for health reasons, there are so many boxes that must be checked."

The islanders would also get Johnny Boychuk back, who missed the last three games before the season stopped after skating to the face that required 90 points.

But after reports that the Tampa Bay Lightning closed its facilities over the weekend due to a large number of virus cases, a slight sense of concern arose among some islanders.

"Over the weekend I think there was a little bit of concern that came up in people's minds," Mayfield said.

Mayfield said he has not been able to speak to all of the team's players to find out how everyone is feeling, but it appears that some players took note of the news and somehow "changed" their views on the matter.

However, Phase 2 has continued despite the NHL revealing in a statement on Friday that 11 "over 200" players who have undergone multiple rounds of testing have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 27-year-old defender said the team has been taking extreme precautions to combat contraction of the coronavirus. For example, the label in the weight room has changed as players make sure not to pass the same weight or to see each other to make sure they keep their distance.

Monday was also the first day that coaches were allowed on the ice with the players. Mayfield said islanders assistant coach Jim Heller was on the ice with them.

Mayfield admitted that the past two weeks have been a "roller coaster" for him, trying to navigate a new routine while also concentrating on getting in shape to play. He believes that if the league can go through with the restart tournament, it will be a "mental test" to see who can avoid the distractions and win the Stanley Cup.