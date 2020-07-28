Why doesn't MLB have coronavirus bubble like other sports?

PHILADELPHIA: A bubble cannot contain Major League Baseball.

That's the reasonable claim Rob Manfred made to the MLB Network on Monday as concerns grew over the league's viability following a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins.

Back during the shutdown, the owners and players discussed various "bubble" concepts similar to those being deployed by the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League. At one point, the two sides contemplated locating the 30 teams in Arizona. In another, the idea of ​​three satellite bubbles was considered, in Florida, Arizona and Texas. Ultimately, the powers opted for the teams to play in their local stadiums with a regionalized schedule.

"I think the decision we made regarding the bubble was the right one," said the baseball commissioner. "We are different from other sports. We would have had to have multiple locations probably just to have enough facilities to make it work. The number of people involved and the number of people to support the number of players was much, much greater in our sport. The duration It would have been much longer, and the longer you spend, the more people you have, the less likely you can make the bubble work.

"I think the NBA and NHL have an advantage: fewer players, a shorter period of time. I understand why they did what they did. I'm just not sure it was feasible for us. "

In addition to these obstacles, the reality that many games would have been necessary to be played outdoors in extremely hot climates compromised the concept.