Why don't all cities with high crime rates receive the same treatment from Trump?





But if the President were really concerned about bringing law and order to cities with high rates of violent crime, he would also send officers to – wait – Oklahoma City. Despite having almost exactly the same number of residents as Portland, Oklahoma City had a 67% higher violent crime rate and a murder rate more than double that of Portland, according to the latest 2018 FBI comprehensive statistics. .

Or the President might consider a recent rally host: Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 2018, Tulsa had twice as much as Portland and its murder rate was more than triple. Preliminary FBI data from January to June 2019 tells a similar story. Although not perfect, the data presented by the FBI is the best crime information available in the United States.

So why not Tulsa and Oklahoma City? Perhaps because they are run by Republican mayors. It is true that violence is on the rise in major cities across the country and that almost all of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States are run by Democrats. However, not all of them are being selected for massive infusions by the federal police.

The president could even look at Fox News' own ranking of the five deadliest cities in the United States earlier this year. Inconveniently for the President, only one, Baltimore, is in a reliably blue state. Meanwhile, three others, New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana and St. Louis, are in the red states and the last one, Detroit, is in Michigan, a crucial state for his reelection. He has not sent federal agents to any of them.