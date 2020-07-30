Why don't all cities with high crime rates receive the same treatment from Trump?

But if the President were really concerned about bringing law and order to cities with high rates of violent crime, he would also send officers to – wait – Oklahoma City. Despite having almost exactly the same number of residents as Portland, Oklahoma City had a 67% higher violent crime rate and a murder rate more than double that of Portland, according to the latest 2018 FBI comprehensive statistics. .
Or the President might consider a recent rally host: Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 2018, Tulsa had twice as much as Portland and its murder rate was more than triple. Preliminary FBI data from January to June 2019 tells a similar story. Although not perfect, the data presented by the FBI is the best crime information available in the United States.
So why not Tulsa and Oklahoma City? Perhaps because they are run by Republican mayors. It is true that violence is on the rise in major cities across the country and that almost all of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States are run by Democrats. However, not all of them are being selected for massive infusions by the federal police.
The president could even look at Fox News' own ranking of the five deadliest cities in the United States earlier this year. Inconveniently for the President, only one, Baltimore, is in a reliably blue state. Meanwhile, three others, New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana and St. Louis, are in the red states and the last one, Detroit, is in Michigan, a crucial state for his reelection. He has not sent federal agents to any of them.
Consider three of the largest cities in the United States after New York and Los Angeles: Chicago, Philadelphia, and Houston. All three have seen a sharp increase in homicides in recent months: 34% in Chicago, 31% in Philadelphia, and 37% in Houston, according to each city's police department.
But President Trump has ordered the feds into one: Chicago. What distinguishes the second pair of cities, Philadelphia and Houston? Political geography. The former is in a state of oscillation, and the latter is in an increasingly rosy state that early polls suggest might be at stake in November.
President Trump has not flooded the streets of these cities with federal law enforcement, presumably because his tactic has nothing to do with fighting crime and everything to do with theatrical politics and crackdown on freedom of expression.
Arming largely of peaceful protests that have occasionally involved violence, Trump sees a new wedge problem that could reclaim the suburbs and claim votes among uneducated women and men who have drifted away from him in recent polls.
He is trying to create a narrative that Democratic cities are in chaos and only he can restore law and order. He tried to paint Joe Biden as a far left liberal, but he has not stuck. So he does what he does best: he creates his own false narrative based on distortions, racially tinged rhetoric, and constitutionally dubious claims.
As the United States is affected by a global pandemic and calls for racial justice grow stronger, we must embrace change to calm the unrest and violence in our cities. But committing crimes against the fabric of democracy is not the answer.