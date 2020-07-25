Why don't the networks panic after the NBA's first bad reboot smell?

The Nets did not panic over their shoddy debut. Instead, they saw it as a necessary first step.

The idea of ​​Wednesday's 31-point loss to the Pelicans was to start getting comfortable with each other and solving problems. The experience, said coach Jacque Vaughn, was the most important thing. The results don't matter until Friday, when the season restarts against the Magic.

But that doesn't mean the Nets were satisfied with the performance. They look much better on Saturday against the Spurs at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

“You never step on the court with the idea of ​​going in and losing. Every time we hit the field, it's with one goal in mind, "said Tyler Johnson, one of many new Nets." We took everything into consideration. We had a lot of guys who were out, but we have no excuses for it. (Saturday) we're looking to bounce a little from the other night. "

Considering how different the Nets' roster is from what it was in March, when they won four of their last five games before the season was postponed, it should come as little surprise that they fought both against New Orleans. The list is full of newcomers. He showed. The Nets shot just 35.2 percent from the field against the Pelicans, with 14 assists and 21 turnovers, and were overwhelmed despite the absence of Zion Williamson.

"They're guys who haven't really played many minutes together, but at the same time, we don't have time to sit down and feel sorry for ourselves," said Johnson, a 6-foot-4-inch guard who averaged 5.7 points in 31 games with the Suns this year. "These games are coming soon, and it's up to us to put ourselves in position to be successful in the future."

The team at Vaughn's disposal will be slightly different against the Spurs. Jamal Crawford will perform while Joe Harris, Justin Anderson and Johnson will play. Harris' presence should at least aid the offense and much-needed game action will be provided for Anderson and Johnson.

Vaughn took the glass half full. He felt the ball movement and rhythm were strong in the first half. There were communication problems in defense, not unexpected, considering the dismissal and the new faces on the team.

"We treat it like scrimmage," he said. "The ideals of those for, is that we will keep in perspective that we left with healthy bodies, that the men could see how their legs felt, return to the field so as not to complicate it at all."

But there is not much time to get it right. Soon there will be games that count.

"The playoffs are coming, whether you like it or not," Johnson said. "(In a few weeks), whatever it is, we're going to play high-intensity basketball."