Dragon Ball is a Japanese manga series created by Akira Toriyama. It was originally serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from 1984 to 1995, with the chapters collected into 42 tankobon volumes. The series has been adapted into two anime television series produced by Toei Animation: Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, which together were broadcast in Japan from 1986 to 1996. There have also been two short films based on the original manga; both were released in 1993 as part of a double feature alongside Pierrot’s adaptation of Toriyama’s Neko Majin manga. A new animated series called Dragon Ball Super began airing in 2015.

What are some things you should know about Dragon Ball?

The first thing people should know about this great show is it was originally written by Akira Toriyama (who also wrote other famous shows like Dr. Slump). When it first started airing in 1986, the show was a children’s anime. However over time as more and more episodes were made, Dragon Ball eventually evolved to be for everyone instead of just kids because of Toriyama’s evolving writing style. The second thing people should know about this great show is that on average each season has around 130 episodes (not including filler). It takes roughly one week to watch all of them but you can skip most if not all fillers depending on how big your attention span is. Because there are so many episodes, characters will often reference things that happened earlier or even later in the series which makes watching everything worthwhile!

The third and final thing you should know is that the story arcs are often very long. The Saiyan Arc, Frieza Arc, Cell Arc, Majin Buu Arc, and God of Destruction Beerus Arc are all incredibly lengthy and full of excitement so if you’re looking for a great anime to marathon then Dragon Ball is your show! If you’re feeling impatient some movies condense these arcs into around two hours but they definitely don’t do the original material justice. In my opinion, Dragon Ball is sure to become one of the greatest animes of all time because it has something for everyone! Whether you’re a kid or adult, there’s always something new to enjoy and with over 500 episodes (and counting), it’ll be a long time before you get bored.

What is Dragon Ball all about?

Dragon Ball follows the adventures of Goku from his childhood through adulthood as he trains in martial arts and explores the world, eventually becoming Earth’s greatest hero. Along the way, he makes many friends and battles fierce villains, all while attempting to maintain peace and protect the planet. The series is split into three main story arcs: the Saiyan arc, Frieza arc, and Cell arc. The first two arcs are adapted from the original manga while the Cell arc is an original story written for the anime. Dragon Ball has been around for over 30 years and is still going strong! It’s spawned a number of movies, video games, and even a TV show (the sequel series Dragon Ball Z). In Japan, it’s considered one of the most popular manga/anime franchises ever created.

Why do people love this anime so much?

There are a few reasons why I think Dragon Ball is so popular. First and foremost, it’s a really good story. The characters are interesting and the plot is always moving forward. There’s never a dull moment in Dragon Ball. Second, the action is awesome! Goku is constantly battling powerful enemies and doing amazing things like flying through the air at high speeds or destroying entire planets. It’s very entertaining to watch. Finally, I think people appreciate how DRAGON BALL isn’t afraid to get emotional. Characters will often cry or show other signs of genuine emotion which makes them feel more human and relatable. In conclusion, I believe Dragon Ball will go down as one of the greatest anime of all time. It has everything you could want: great, thrilling action, and lovable characters.

How many installments does Dragon Ball have?

The Dragon Ball series has numerous instalments. Toei Animation produced this anime series based on the first 194 manga chapters, titled Dragon Ball. It first premiered in 1986. The second installment came but with another name, Dragon Ball Z. It picks up five years after the first series left off. The series premiered in 1989. The third installment was Dragon Ball GT. Unlike 2 series is not based on Akira Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball manga. It was created by Toei Animation as a sequel to the series. It came out in 1996. In February 2009, Dragon Ball Z celebrated its 20th anniversary. The Toei Animation announced it will premier a re-animated version of the Dragon Ball Z. On April 5, 2009, the series premiered in Japan.

Other installments in the manga are:

Dragon Ball Super was released on April 28, 2015

Super Dragon Ball Heroes was released on 2018

Dragon Ball: Yo! Son Goku and His Friends Return!!

What characters you will see in the Dragon Ball series?

Son Goku is the protagonist of the series. Others include:

Bulma

Krillin

Piccolo

Son Gohan

Vegeta

So, if you thought Dragon Ball is only for kids, then you should watch it once. It’s is an incredible anime that has something for everyone. If you’re looking for an action-packed show with lovable characters, then look no further than Dragon Ball! Be sure to check it out and see why it’s one of the greatest anime of all time!