Why everyone working for Trump should be * very * nervous right now

"Despite claims that he is not angry, several people said Trump has been furious since he returned from Tulsa. He has raised questions about the future of his campaign manager, but others said his job is not just one in jeopardy. Anyone, including WH's aides, could be fired depending on coverage. "

Despite claims that he is not angry, several people said Trump has been furious since he returned from Tulsa. He has raised questions about the future of his campaign manager, but others said his job is not just one in jeopardy. Anyone, including WH assistants, could be fired depending on coverage. – Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 22, 2020

That is removed. Because with an estimated 6,200 people in an arena that had a capacity of more than 19,000, and after Trump tweeted that there had been 1 million RSVPs, it was clear from Trump's body language when he landed at the White House. from Oklahoma early Sunday morning he was dejected, disappointed and angry.

Just after 1 a.m., with his tie undone, Pres Trump is withdrawing from Marine One at WH from his rally in Tulsa. According to my calculations, it was his 500th flight aboard Marine One as president. pic.twitter.com/m3fktI39VK – Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 21, 2020

And we also know that Trump is not to blame for anything.

After suggesting that injecting or ingesting disinfectants would fight the coronavirus, in April Trump was asked if he was taking responsibility for an increase in people doing exactly that. "No, I don't," he replied.

A month earlier, Trump was asked if the delay in coronavirus testing was in any way, form, or his fault. "No, I am not responsible at all," he said.

At that same press conference, Trump was also asked if he assumed responsibility for dissolving the pandemic office. The President called it "an unpleasant question" (it was not) before adding: "When you say 'I' didn't, we have a group of people (in the administration). But perhaps you could ask Tony about that, because I don't know anything about it. " ("Tony" is Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases).

Over and over during his presidency, Trump has made it clear that he wants all the credit when anything, even tangentially tied to his administration, goes right and nothing to blame when things go wrong. (Call it Michael Scott's Theory of Management.) You will always find someone to blame when something goes wrong. But that person will never be him.

So do the math: Little crowd + Trump's love for scapegoating = big trouble for anyone with his fingerprints at that Tulsa rally.

At the top of that list is Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale.

As reported by Sarah Westwood and Jim Acosta from CNN on Sunday night:

"Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are 'angry' with campaign manager Brad Parscale for their predictions of a much larger crowd than the one that showed up at the Tulsa rally on Saturday night, according to a source from the Trump campaign … The person said he was guilty.of this camp has focused directly on Parscale, of whom some had already been skeptical, but some donors and allies feel the debacle of the demonstration, in which the campaign He made the decision to inflate expectations about enthusiasm for the rally rather than manage them to a reasonable level – he highlighted existing management problems in the campaign, the person said. "

Trumpology students know that when Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, attack you, you are in serious trouble. (Trump's original campaign manager in 2016, Corey Lewandowski, was removed after Ivanka and Jared attacked him.)

And Parscale has always been a somewhat controversial option to lead the reelection campaign for a sitting president, having never had anything like that kind of responsibility before. He served as the lead digital strategist for the Trump campaign in 2016, but prior to that he had very little political experience. He had been working for the Trump company, building a website, digital marketing, and sales, for several years before that, according to The Washington Post.

Also, the story of Trump's campaign managers bears a strange similarity to the story of Spinal Tap drummers. In the 2016 campaign, Lewandowski gave way to Paul Manafort (remember!), Who gave way to Kellyanne Conway. And throughout it all, there were rumors that Kushner or Ivanka (or both) were the real brains behind the operation. Or that Trump himself was effectively managing his own campaign, making all the important calls about what is said and done.

Parscale is, without a doubt, the most likely target of Trump's anger. But go back to Kaitlan's tweet, this particular part: "Anyone, including WH assistants, could be fired depending on coverage."

The key, and revealing, is that "it depends on the coverage." Trump is boiling, yes. But he is also watching cable television. And taking calls. And making calls. And trying to discover, from all that, who the collective "they" are blaming for the debacle of the Tulsa demonstration. That, as well as your own sense, will determine who is fired.

Because, again, Trump is about perception: It is not about who is to blame for the fact that the weekend crowd did not live up to expectations. (In truth, there is no way it is a person's fault.) It's about who the media, his friends and the party's main donors blame. That's the person Trump will blame.

On Monday afternoon, people close to the White House insisted that Parscale's work was not in jeopardy. Which may be true! But it is also hard to imagine that the chief scapegoat will allow such public shame that the Tulsa demonstration goes unpunished. It just isn't in their nature.