Why Friends Spinoff Joey Isn’t Available On HBO Max

HBO Max launched Wednesday without the inclusion of the Friends Joey spin-off, which a spokesperson says is not licensed by the streaming service.

HBO Max launched on Wednesday without the inclusion of friends cleave Joey. The streaming service has it all friends series available to watch, but has not included the NBC comedy starring Matt LeBlanc, which ran from 2004 to 2006. Joey Chronicle of the life of Joey Tribbiani, from LeBlanc friends character, since he moved from New York to Los Angeles to continue working as an actor.

HBO Max is a WarnerMedia platform that brings together all HBO, from newer shows like Westworld and Game of Thrones as well as shows dating from The sopranos. With 10,000 hours of content at launch, HBO Max has included friends as one of their main streaming shows, along with South Park, Big Bang Theoryand the Studio Ghibli collection. HBO Max offers everything HBO has, plus a wide variety of Warner Bros. content.

Variety has reported that an HBO Max spokesperson has confirmed Joey It has not yet been licensed by the streaming service. The spokesperson went on to say: "we are always evaluating available programs to see which one will be suitable and well received by subscribers"Since Netflix removed friends Since its selection in January, the ever-popular show has become one of HBO Max's top draws. The site not only paid $ 425 million to acquire the exclusive broadcasting rights to the show, but HBO Max also hosted the next friends meeting, which has been suspended due to the pandemic.

The fact that HBO Max has not licensed Joey stand next friends It may be due to the program's inability to compare itself to its famous predecessor. Joey initially enjoyed decent grades but for various reasons Joey's Reviews decreased during its run of 46 episodes, with the last eight episodes not broadcast. LeBlanc himself has mocked the show in his best-received Showtime series Episodesand producer and director Kevin S. Bright has publicly stated that Joey the character was not the first choice for a spin-off and he did not agree with all the choices made for the character.

Follow-up of a giant of ten seasons that defines culture, such as friends not a small task, and a possible reason for JoeyThe inability to maintain his position is several character differences perceived by fans as to how they portrayed Joey Tribbiani friends versus in Joey. Although Joey was a lovable jerk Friends, his lack of intelligence was pushed even further Joey, without the charm to light it. In any case, fans who don't see the exclusion of Joey As a deciding factor you can get HBO Max for $ 15 a month (or at no additional charge to HBO Now subscribers) and enjoy the variety of content the new streaming service offers.

