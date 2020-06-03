Why General Naird’s Wife Is In Prison

Lisa Kudrow's Space Force character Maggie Naird was in prison for much of the debut season. Here is an explanation of his grave prayer.

Warning: SPOILERS for Space force season 1.

Some of the most important questions from Space force Season 1 was why Maggie Naird was in prison, a theme that the show dances a lot about. The character, played by Lisa Kudrow, was the wife of General Mark Naird of Steve Carell, the leader of the new branch of the US Armed Forces Space Force. USA Carell also co-created the Netflix series alongside Greg Daniels, with whom he previously worked. The office.

Maggie was first introduced to the Space force premiere when a ceremony was held for Mark when he was named 4-star general in the Air Force. She, along with her teenage daughter Erin (Diana Silvers), attended just before her husband was named Chief of Space Operations. The series then leapt a year later when the Naird family moved to Colorado, where the Space Force headquarters were located. As Mark and Erin acclimatized to their new environment, it was revealed that Maggie was in a nearby prison.

As the series progressed, details about Maggie's prison sentence were expected to focus, but that was not the case. The reason for his prayer was never directly explained. Instead, she remained on the premises while her husband and daughter visited her from time to time. The ambiguous situation was intentional as explained in an interview (through The envelope) with Daniels. Said "right now, we are enjoying the mystery surrounding it and the question marks it raises"Daniels also added that the explanation for why Maggie was in prison is not included in the debut season. That said, there were some clues that viewers should take note of.

All clues to Maggie's prison sentence in Space Force Season 1

When Mark first told his wife they were leaving Washington, D.C. At Wild Horse, Colorado, Maggie felt such dismay that she began to cry. This presented the idea that she was strongly against the idea from the beginning. As you interact with your family throughout Space forceMaggie mentioned that she would be in jail for "a long time" before the series stated that she was sentenced to 40-60 years, which is just one notch lower than a life sentence. Based on the "very serious" conviction, some have theorized that she was involved in kidnapping, drug trafficking, or some type of fraud, if not treason.

Whatever Maggie did to find herself in prison, it didn't completely hurt her relationship with Mark or Erin, as they both decided to visit her. Yes Space force If renewed, Season 2 will likely provide more information on why he was in prison. Maggie, with the help of her prison guard / lover, Louise, escaped from prison in the season finale when Erin needed help. She and her family were last seen in Mark's helicopter. It will be interesting to see if Maggie keeps running or if she surrenders, adding more time to her mysterious prayer.

