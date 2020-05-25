Why George Lucas had doubts about Yoda's presentation in Star Wars

On the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, arguably the best entry in the Skywalker saga, series creator George Lucas sat down with StarWars.com to discuss everything from Death Star II to Vader, A new hope at the birth of Lucasfilm.

Is a fascinating interview about the most beloved Hollywood sequel (if not the better, it's certainly up there), and includes a bit of information about the introduction of Yoda, the all-knowing sage Star Wars Legend that would help keep Luke Skywalker on the right track as he trained to defeat Vader and the dreaded Palpatine.

In fact it was Empire That took the rug off all of us in 1980, when Lucas and director Irvin Kershner revealed that Darth Vader was the father of Luke Skywalker. It was such a secret movie twist that lead star Mark Hamill was silent for a whole year.

But on the Yoda issue, George Lucas raised his hands to admit that he initially had some reservations about the pint-sized character, and told StarWars.com:

I didn't really get it until the first day of filming, and seeing the newspapers and seeing it in action and under the right lighting conditions. Many of those things, like Yoda, ended about an hour before we recorded it. Everything was always on the run. So I finally got to see everything finished, armed, well lit, and that's when I knew it was going to work. Before that I had to trust Frank Oz. Frank had performed excellently in rehearsals and Stuart Freeborn was working very diligently to try to make the puppet work, but he didn't convince me until I saw the movie itself.



Fast forward to 2019 and Lucas has been photographed cradling a puppet of Baby Yoda, the cheesy supporting character of The Mandalorian who has since taken the Internet by storm. Granted, it's not the same character from the original Lucasfilm Trilogy, but the excitement and excitement generated by little Baby Yoda is just a modern example that, yes, inserting Yoda into the fabric of The Empire Strikes Back worked like a charm.

If you want to visit again Empire To celebrate his 40th birthday, the entire Skywalker saga is now available to stream through Disney + – Skywalker's rise included, which was added to the library in time for May 4.