Why Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Rated PG-13

In addition to the two beasts of the same name fighting each other (and unlike 1962 King Kong vs. Godzilla, there will be a winner this time), Godzilla vs. Kong You will also see the scientific organization Monarch embark on a quest to learn about the origins of the Titans, as well as a human conspiracy uncovered to eliminate these monsters. The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Demián Bichir, Shun Oguri, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Zhang Ziyi and Lance Reddick.