Why Harry Potter Is So Rich (& How Much Money He Has)

Harry PotterHis parents were killed when he was one year old and lived with his Muggle aunt and uncle for ten years, so it came as a great surprise to him, as well as to readers and viewers, that his parents left him a lot. money, but how much was it? In 1997 J.K. Rowling introduced readers to the Wizarding World through the story of the "boy who lived" in Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first in what would become a series of seven novels, which ended in 2007 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Harry Potter and company jumped to the big screen in 2001, with the latest book divided into two films. the Harry Potter The film saga brought the Wizarding World to a broader audience, further expanding the book's fan base and making some of the questions left behind by the novels even bigger. In Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the public learned that Harry would not have to worry about paying for his school supplies and more, as his parents left him a "small fortune" in Gringotts Wizarding Bank vault 687, but how much money was there?

When Hagrid brought Harry to Gringotts while shopping for school supplies in Diagon Alley, it was revealed that the vault was full of galleons, and that he would never have to worry about not having enough money for books, clothing, and other expenses. More than covered. This, of course, has made fans wonder how James and Lily (who were only 21 when they were killed) were able to leave so much money to Harry, and the answer can be found a few generations ago in the Potter family. tree.

In an entry about Magic world (before Pottermore), Rowling explained how the Potters left a large amount of money to their son, and all thanks to Linfred of Stinchcombe. An eccentric though well-loved man, he was nicknamed "the potter", who later became "Potter", and his Muggle neighbors often turned to his medicinal services. All of his experiments led him to create numerous remedies that became potions "still used to this day", including those Skele-gro (the one Madame Pomfrey gave Harry to regrow his arm bones) and Pepperup Potion, that laid the foundation for Potter. Family fortune.

Each member of the Potter family continued to work to maintain the family fortune, but it was Fleamont Potter (Harry's grandfather) who "took the family gold and quadrupled it"Creating Sleekeazy's hair potion. As for how much money Harry had, some fans have tried to calculate it by the number of galleons shown in the movie, and considering that a galleon is worth $ 6 USD, the fortune of Harry at the beginning of the series was around $ 303,750. It is worth noting that, after Sirius Black's death, Harry inherited the rest of his wealth in gold (since he was disowned when he was 16 years old), so got some extra money later Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

The money Harry Potter inherited was enough for him not to worry about it during his school years, but he obviously had to work after that to support the family fortune and make sure his children were covered as well, which he surely accomplished later of the events of the Harry Potter Serie.

