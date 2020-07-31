Why has Europe better contained the virus than the United States? This is what Fauci says.

The Trump administration official who oversees critical tests for coronavirus is expected to put pressure this morning on why response times are still too long in the United States.

During CNN's coronavirus council yesterday, Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir, deputy secretary of health for the US Department of Health and Human Services, said the tests are improving, but not as well as he wants them to be.

"It should not be acceptable," he said, that the United States is so far behind in testing for coronavirus.

He tried to defend the state of testing in the US after large testing companies, such as Quest Diagnostics, reported that it can take seven days or more to run the tests and return the results to people.

“At the national level, approximately 25% of the tests are points of attention, so it takes about 15 minutes. Another 25% is done at local hospitals … That's generally a quick turnaround, "said Giroir.

But he admitted that there is a delay that makes some coronavirus tests practically useless.

"What we are really talking about is in the big commercial labs and there is no doubt that they have been tense, and Quest has been more tense than the other commercial labs," he said.

"Our data right now, and this is the worst week, is that 56% returned in three days, 76% returned in five days," he added.

Grouping samples of four or five people can speed things up and save resources, Giroir said.

"I have said and said before: I want the perfect test. I want him to be perfectly responsive and specific and to be back in 15 minutes. That is why we are really working to achieve more points of attention, but again it is a work in progress, due to the huge demand, "said Giroir.

By September, Giroir said he expects half of all tests in the US to be point-of-care tests, but cautioned, "You can't prove how to get out of this." People should also wear masks, avoid crowds, and avoid being indoors with others, he said.