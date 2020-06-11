Why have the American protests sparked a conversation about race in Australia?

The numbers support his belief that Australia needs to change. Although the country's indigenous population represents only 3.3% of its 25 million people, they represent more than a quarter of its prisoners. Indigenous Australians are also almost twice as likely to die from suicide, have a life expectancy that is almost nine years shorter, and have higher infant mortality rates than non-indigenous Australians.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, too. A study by the National University of Australia published on Tuesday found that 75% of Australians have a negative view of the nation's original inhabitants.

"This study presents clear evidence of the solid invisible barrier that indigenous peoples face in society," said report author Siddharth Shirodkar. "But the data is not about indigenous Australians, but about the rest of us."

There are two indigenous groups: Aborigines living in mainland Australia and Torres Strait Islanders, who live on the 274 islands between Australia and Papua New Guinea in the Torres Strait. Its diversity is reflected in different beliefs and regional knowledge of the country's harsh landscape, and more than 250 indigenous language groups remain today, according to the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies.

Aboriginal Australians are one of the oldest known civilizations in the world and arrived on the continent at least 45,000 years ago. When the British Empire began colonizing Australia in 1788, there were approximately 1 million Aborigines living there.

Despite that, white settlers saw Australia as a "terra nullius", a legal term meaning "no man's land", and subsequently, the British government did not recognize indigenous land ownership.

In the years that followed, large numbers of indigenous people died after being exposed to unknown diseases such as influenza, venereal disease, typhoid, tuberculosis, pneumonia, measles, and whooping cough. Many others were massacred by British colonizers.

Between 1790 and 1930, an estimated 2,000 British settlers and more than 20,000 indigenous Australians died in violent conflict, according to the institute.

It was only in 1962 that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were able to vote in federal elections. Last year, Ken Wyatt became the first Aboriginal person to sit in Australia's cabinet.

Between 1910 and 1970, up to one in three indigenous children were removed from their families and placed in white homes or institutions. as part of an assimilation policy. In 2008, then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd apologized to the so-called stolen generation and said that Parliament "resolves that the injustices of the past must never happen again."

Aboriginal Australians today

Unlike other Commonwealth countries like New Zealand and Canada, Australia still does not have a treaty between its government and its indigenous peoples.

And, just like in the United States, there are concerns about how the police treat indigenous people.

In 1987, the government launched a Royal Commission on the deaths of Aboriginal people in custody after public concern that the deaths were too common and poorly explained.

But analysis of Change the Record, a national indigenous-led justice coalition, found that there were 449 deaths of indigenous people in custody between 1980 and 2011, accounting for 24% of all deaths in custody during that period. No police officer has been convicted of a death in custody, the national ABC network reported.

Black Lives Matter protests in the US USA And all over the world these themes have been highlighted again.

For some protesters, the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in the United States drew parallels with David Dungay, an Aboriginal man who died in a Sydney prison in 2015. Like Floyd, Dungay's family says their latest words were: "I can" don't breathe ".

The protests over the weekend also came after a 17-year-old indigenous boy was wounded by a policeman in Sydney last week. The video taken by a bystander shows the junior officer kicking the boy's legs underneath him and pinning him to the ground with the help of two other officers.

The officer has been assigned to restricted duties while the case is reviewed. Last week, New South Wales State Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said he "absolutely" regretted the incident.

Demands for change

When asked about indigenous deaths in custody, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged that it was a problem and said the government is working to address it.

"But what I do say is that Australia is no other place," he said last week. "So let's deal with this as Australians and don't approve of what's happening in other countries to our country right now."

Proponents say more change is needed. Dungay's family is asking for criminal charges to be brought against the correctional officers involved in their case.

Tanya Day's family, who died in police custody in 2017 in what a coroner ruled was an avoidable death, called the death of indigenous people in custody a "stain in this country."

"Our families and communities are being decimated by racism that infects the police," the family said in a statement released by Change the Record, which has called on the Australian government to commit to ending indigenous deaths in custody. "Aboriginal deaths in custody must end."

Amnesty International Australia Director Sam Klintworth wants an independent and transparent investigation. "Australia has a shameful record in its treatment of indigenous peoples in custody," he said. "To think that this is a problem 'over there' and that Australia is free from the kind of racialized violence that makes international headlines is fundamentally misunderstanding the problems in our backyard."

Earlier this month, following the arrest of the indigenous teenager in Sydney, New South Wales State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the situation in the United States was "a good wake-up call for all of us."

"We have to make sure we do what we can in our own country to protect all of our citizens," he said, according to a report by SBS broadcaster. "We still have a long way to go in our own country."