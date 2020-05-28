Why Hugh Jackman never wore Wolverine's mask

Logan director James Mangold explains why fans were never able to see Wolverine's version of Hugh Jackman with his head piece with comic precision.

James Mangold explains why Glutton he never wore his precise comic helmet on the big screen. It's been over three years since Hugh Jackman hung up his claws after playing the role for 17 years through his swan song project, Logan which opened in theaters in 2017. Thanks to his brilliant and powerful portrayal of the role, fans continue to remember the actor's time as the scruffy mutant despite the part of the cliff being recast.

Over the years, Jackman reprized the role of Wolverine in a total of 9 movies, 3 of the original. X Men continuity; 3 of the soft reset / prequel timeline; and 3 of the superhero's independent films, ending his season with the critically acclaimed Logan. Despite the number of outings he's had as a fan-favorite X-Men, he never wore the comic book character's yellow and black helmet, which some think is a missed opportunity, but Mangold has a compelling reason why which.

While participating in LoganThe recent observation party where he provided live commentary for his movie, Fodder beet was asked while Jackman was never able to wear the iconic headdress. The filmmaker explained that given Jackman's version of the hero, it seemed out of place for him to put on something like self-promotion. In fact, they never even considered it for the actor's last hurray, although he's optimistic that the next iteration will eventually have it. Check out her full tweet below:

Sorry. He never put it on. We didn't even make a version of the outfit. Everything related to his character, as I understand it, would prevent him from putting on a promotional "uniform". I am sure that the next incarnation of Wolverine will go there. https://t.co/FU7FrYQS6S – Mangold (@ mang0ld) May 28, 2020

Aside from the headdress, Jackman never dressed as his comic book counterpart, something he admitted he regretted. However, he said it wasn't the lack of attempts that kept him from using the yellow and blue spandex, they even tried to make it happen at The Wolverine. Unfortunately, they simply couldn't imagine how to do it correctly without looking silly or out of place, just like what Mangold said. All that said, just because Jackman never wore the classic Wolverine outfit on the big screen, that doesn't mean it diminishes the quality of his portrayal of the role. In fact, he's so good at it, fans didn't really make a big fuss about him not wearing the character's patterned costume. Even years after his retirement, the public continues to associate him with the role.

Jackman has completely strayed from his superhero performance and is actually eager to see someone else inhabit the role of Wolverine, as the character is expected to be recast when he debuts in the MCU. Despite this, there are still calls for the actor to come out of retirement and reprise his role even for a limited time so that fans can see his version of the hero interact with other MCU characters. Even Mangold is interested in seeing this happen. Unfortunately, the chances of this happening are very slim; And even if Jackman surprisingly makes another big screen appearance, there's an even smaller chance that he'll use GluttonThe disguise.

