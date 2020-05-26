Why I came so late to the new Animal Crossing • newsdio

Let's hear it for the band! Scream if you want to go faster! Hands up if you hate forced participation!

Well, the last one on that list is the only one I think I'd get involved with. And even then, reluctantly. Does anyone else despise forced participation? I don't know what this is about, but as soon as someone asks me to do something as part of a group, I immediately want to do the opposite of what they tell me.

The phrase & # 39; You are not my supervisor & # 39; it is said in jest lot in my life.

It got me (understandably) in a lot of trouble at school, since forced participation is kind of like all their trick after all. I mean, if you break it all down and it's up to me, there would be the rarest class schedule you can imagine. PE would be a great game of Tag (you can really run anywhere you want or not, since freedom of choice remains), the only lessons would be art classes and every day would be Mufti day, but within that If you want to wear your uniform, go for it. Yes, clearly no one would learn anything really useful except the best outfit to disguise paint stains and sweat stains.

It continued after school, to be honest. I found music when I elected to find it. The charts were a music list to ignore until everyone else was bored with it. I mainly got into a weird box-digging mindset, and the darker the better. Although they were very expensive like the Ninja Tune CDs, who else my age was listening to Kid Koala? He was clearly the coolest person you knew.

Even when I found a band or DJ that was "acceptable", if I saw them at a concert, I would face another side. I was there to listen to the music and dance with my friends, so I didn't have to look with astonishment at whoever it was, as a kind of god who has allowed us to see them, but for a brief moment. That guy is probably called Steve and he goes to Rowan's bowling alley in Finsbury Park like the rest of us.

I guess now you understand my level of anti-participation. Only in later years have I tried to tear down this meaningless wall. Can you imagine feeling like this and being in an esports event? It is stupid. I've gotten past that, to the point where I lost my voice screaming at last year's World Grand Touring Finals. My tone hoarse for the rest of the week made me feel quite satisfied, like I'd just broken a lifetime curse of some sort.

I mean, I thought I had broken it.

Even Animal Crossing.

I played the last game, I loved it. But suddenly, when we got to the AC peak …

I backed away. I decided that I wasn't going to play the game just because everyone else did.

The more popular it became, the less I wanted to play it.

Day after day, my diet was consumed with jovial debates about how Machiavellian Tom Nook is and what his ending should be. Problems with strange unsightly neighbors and

Stock Market Insider Conversations at the Wall Street level.

No Nook I will not be deceived like those fools who are being absorbed in that beautiful island that has charming moments but DO NOT HAVE FREE WILL.

The fools

And as the days passed, I slowly felt sorry.

Yes, everyone was in the car driven like a nice homogeneous bubble that lives on an island. But it seemed like they were having a lot of fun! At least they had embraced a community spirit. Be part of something. Even if it's only for a moment.

I thought about growing up and some of the decisions I made about my life. Always striving to be different is, frankly, exhausting. And there is so much joy that you end up getting lost.

I remember really being on Green Day in my preteen. I remember reading a letter written to a music magazine, an old veteran lamented that Green Day "was not a proper punk" and I thought: Yes, they are right. You shouldn't be listening to that crap anymore. Then I stopped.

Maybe ten years later, I remember going to art college and the first day a guy was wearing a Green Day T-shirt and I was amazed at how much he had loved this band and stopped listening to them because of stupid surveillance. shit I had read. That night I released my old music and rediscovered my love for this band. I bought new music from him and realized how stupid I had been to give up something that gave me joy, just to be different. Just to go against the current.

Do you know what is exhausting? Swimming against the current all your life. Sometimes, to relax in life, you have to let it take you somewhere. Even if you have a lot of people for the trip, at least you have company. At least you're part of something. A community, a moment, a game, a scene, whatever it is.

We can all look at the noses of people who get carried away by things. But they are noses pressed against the glass. We are looking at a fun place that we are not participating in. And if we are so obsessed with what they are doing to judge them, perhaps it is because we are sad that we are missing it. But something silly within us prevents us from getting involved.

Don't cut your nose to tease your face, follow wherever your passion is. Even if it's the dumb, nerdy realm you want to jump into: put on your swimmers, close your nose, and dive in. Life is too short to pretend to be who you are not. Embrace who you are, whatever version you want to be. Guaranteed that there are plenty of other people who will be there with you. Apparently, many of them are trying to change a lot of turnips.