Why I have talked so much about my mother's story Covid-19 (Opinion)

For the friends and family of Covid-19 victims, public policy and leadership failures can often be overshadowed by private grief and long and exhausting deadlines, including making funeral arrangements in the midst of a pandemic.
But I want to remind everyone who has been personally affected by this virus that their stories and voices are important, and I encourage you to use them to the best of your ability to hold our leaders accountable.
A pandemic is a public health crisis of unmatched scale that requires a leadership and policy response commensurate with the challenge. In the United States, President Donald Trump and the governors have shirked that responsibility, minimizing the severity of the crisis and promoting a false narrative that we must choose between public health and the economy. This is more than irresponsible. It is completely wrong and has contributed to creating a situation in which countless deaths have occurred, including the death of my mother, a respiratory therapist who died preventably.
It was then that I considered leaving the virus epicenter in New York and staying with my family in Texas. It was safer there, after all. That was until the president and governors forced a chivalrous reopening strategy down our throats. His push to reopen, all the while minimizing the severity of the virus and politicizing simple, non-invasive safety interventions like wearing masks, would cause spikes in states across the sunbelt, including Texas, Arizona and Florida.
Nine hours after my family's trip across the country to say goodbye to my mother, I wondered if things could have been different if I had gone to Texas. I was also wondering if my mother would still be alive if she came to visit us in June as planned. Because we were concerned about the risk where we lived in Brooklyn, she canceled her flight and stayed in Texas, where cases grew rapidly. Soon after, he caught Covid-19 from a patient at the hospital where he worked. She died less than a week later. Around the same time, New York reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months.
In the article, my friend wrote: "Please let your pain galvanize something inside you. There will be so much unnecessary suffering and death in the next six months unless we find ways to change state and local leadership at the national level. My heart breaks every time only tomorrow. "
Unsure of what I could do or if anyone would listen to me, I shot a shot in the dark. I got in touch with Kristin on Facebook so I could congratulate her on her courage and possibly even get some ideas on where and how to channel my anger.
"I would like to stay in touch to continue to inspire me to keep fighting," I wrote. "It's difficult because I just want to cry and I keep wondering why I'm trying to help others when they didn't try to save my mother. But my mother deserves her story to be known, just like your father does." They did not have to die. I know ".
If the pandemic seems like a breaking point, it may be because the nation's response is the culmination of a dynamic that has defined federal policymaking for decades.
A decision is made that creates a system within which we operate and build our lives. From there, each of us gives our best with the information we have available. The Trump administration, along with complicit governors such as Ducey, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, are making decisions that are allowing people to die and it was not something they did not could keep silent. .
It was a decision that I'm glad I made.
He was holding local-level elected officials accountable to the White House for the US coronavirus fiasco and exposing his inconsistent leadership. He was no longer defenseless.
It is so crucial that we continue to put faces and stories to the number of Covid cases and deaths that we see in charts and tables on our screens.
Thanks to Kristin, I had found my voice. Thanks to me, I was brave enough to use it. And now you hear the courage and heroism of my mother.