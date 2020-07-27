Why I have talked so much about my mother's story Covid-19 (Opinion)

For the friends and family of Covid-19 victims, public policy and leadership failures can often be overshadowed by private grief and long and exhausting deadlines, including making funeral arrangements in the midst of a pandemic.

Add to that the feeling of being just one case in, as of writing, over 16 million cases worldwide, and it's easy to see how a loved one might feel too essential to try to make a big difference.

But I want to remind everyone who has been personally affected by this virus that their stories and voices are important, and I encourage you to use them to the best of your ability to hold our leaders accountable.

A pandemic is a public health crisis of unmatched scale that requires a leadership and policy response commensurate with the challenge. In the United States, President Donald Trump and the governors have shirked that responsibility, minimizing the severity of the crisis and promoting a false narrative that we must choose between public health and the economy. This is more than irresponsible. It is completely wrong and has contributed to creating a situation in which countless deaths have occurred, including the death of my mother, a respiratory therapist who died preventably.

In March as a country, we watched in horror as the number of people infected and affected by the coronavirus skyrocketed in places like New York and New Jersey. California was the first state to issue a stay-at-home order, and soon thereafter the country followed suit.

It was then that I considered leaving the virus epicenter in New York and staying with my family in Texas. It was safer there, after all. That was until the president and governors forced a chivalrous reopening strategy down our throats. His push to reopen, all the while minimizing the severity of the virus and politicizing simple, non-invasive safety interventions like wearing masks, would cause spikes in states across the sunbelt, including Texas, Arizona and Florida.

Nine hours after my family's trip across the country to say goodbye to my mother, I wondered if things could have been different if I had gone to Texas. I was also wondering if my mother would still be alive if she came to visit us in June as planned. Because we were concerned about the risk where we lived in Brooklyn, she canceled her flight and stayed in Texas, where cases grew rapidly. Soon after, he caught Covid-19 from a patient at the hospital where he worked. She died less than a week later. Around the same time, New York reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months.

A week after my mother's death, a friend of mine shared a news article about a woman named Kristin Urquiza, in Arizona, calling Arizona President and Governor Doug Ducey for her father's untimely death.

In the article, my friend wrote: "Please let your pain galvanize something inside you. There will be so much unnecessary suffering and death in the next six months unless we find ways to change state and local leadership at the national level. My heart breaks every time only tomorrow. "

Unsure of what I could do or if anyone would listen to me, I shot a shot in the dark. I got in touch with Kristin on Facebook so I could congratulate her on her courage and possibly even get some ideas on where and how to channel my anger.

"I would like to stay in touch to continue to inspire me to keep fighting," I wrote. "It's difficult because I just want to cry and I keep wondering why I'm trying to help others when they didn't try to save my mother. But my mother deserves her story to be known, just like your father does." They did not have to die. I know ".

Generally, it can be difficult to trace a result back to the exact policy or action. However, during the pandemic, the link between federal inaction and widespread mortality is more direct and immediate than ever. It is something that you can literally track by minutes on any number of (non-governmental) data portals. But make no mistake: the federal government's failure to implement research-proven policies is nothing new. We have seen, for example, how the government's refusal to pass gun control with common sense or guarantee universal health care results in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths each year.

If the pandemic seems like a breaking point, it may be because the nation's response is the culmination of a dynamic that has defined federal policymaking for decades.

A decision is made that creates a system within which we operate and build our lives. From there, each of us gives our best with the information we have available. The Trump administration, along with complicit governors such as Ducey, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, are making decisions that are allowing people to die and it was not something they did not could keep silent. .

Kristin launched "Marked by COVID", an initiative created to collect stories and elevate the truth about Covid-19 in honor of her father, Mark Anthony "Black Jack" Urquiza, who lost his battle with the virus in June. The movement was designed to drive cultural change around Covid-19 prevention to save lives.

When Kristin and I started comparing notes on the anger we feel as a result of the death of her father and mother, she asked me if I wanted to write an "honest obituary," an obituary holding local officials accountable for the number of lives losses. I said yes. He also asked me if I wanted to invite the Governor of Texas to my mother's funeral so that he could see firsthand what it is like to lose a loved one to Covid-19. I also said yes (at the time of writing, I have not received a response from Governor Abbott).

It was a decision that I'm glad I made.

When my husband and I saw the "Welcome to Dallas" sign on July 21, tired and exhausted, I looked back over the past few days: I'd done a handful of interviews with local news stations and newspapers, had an upcoming interview with CNN, and earlier that day I read a story on the front page of the Washington Post that Kristin and I had contributed to.

He was holding local-level elected officials accountable to the White House for the US coronavirus fiasco and exposing his inconsistent leadership. He was no longer defenseless.

It is so crucial that we continue to put faces and stories to the number of Covid cases and deaths that we see in charts and tables on our screens.

Thanks to Kristin, I had found my voice. Thanks to me, I was brave enough to use it. And now you hear the courage and heroism of my mother.