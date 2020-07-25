Why is a new generation of black farmers entering the business?

Visitors to the Soul Fire Farm Facebook page on Friday afternoons will find a virtual farming class in session.

For the past few weeks, Leah Penniman, co-director and manager of the Soul Fire farm in Rensselaer County, New York, has been talking to other black farmers about her work and offering advice to viewers as part of a weekly "Ask a Sista farmer. " "event.

During a recent session on Friday with Jacqueline Abena Smith, a city gardener, questions came through the comment section. "My jalapeño plant has yet to give me peppers," wrote one person. "What could I be doing wrong?" Another asked about the best way to develop good soil in a city garden, another about how to start a micro-floral farm. Many thanked Penniman and his guest with all their hearts for their help.

But a new generation of young black farmers is entering the business. New farmers who have expressed interest in Soul Fire Farm programs are often motivated by "a cultural appeal," Penniman said.

"We are the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of those who fled … from all the oppression associated with life on land in the south," he said. "A little of our cultural heritage and our soul heritage remain."

It is also a way to help provide food to black communities, which often suffer disproportionately from food insecurity, Penniman said. "[They are] thinking that becoming farmers would allow them the means to provide food to those who need it most in the community."

A recent study published by the Northwestern Policy Research Institute found that during the pandemic, food insecurity in American households with children has particularly affected black and Hispanic respondents.

"We are still in a place where we need to discover how we self-determine around our food systems in black communities," said Whitney Jaye, coordinator of strategic initiatives for the Organic Network of Southeast African-American Farmers. He added that many African Americans may want to find ways "to create alternative systems to those that we see are not serving us," and they see black farmers as a way to do it.

Jaye described farming as a calling.

"My ancestors were rice farmers on the Carolina coast," she said, adding that she was drawn to agriculture not only because of its roots, but also because of a broader historical tradition of black farmers. In 2017, about six years after graduating from the University of Georgia, she started Semente Farm in Lithonia, Georgia, along with her husband Brandon Stephens.

Semente grows okra, tomatoes, tulsi, sunflowers, and other vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Although the farm is only three years old, there is a lot of history in that land: Stephens' grandfather cultivated it years before.

Teaching a new generation

Before social distancing rules were established, Semente Farm organized volunteer days for potential farmers interested in gaining hands-on experience. Although Semente has suspended those meetings due to the pandemic, Jaye still receives inquiries from people interested in volunteering, especially as Black Lives Matter's national protests shed light on Black-owned companies.

"There has been renewed interest in wanting to support black companies, and black farms in particular have received a lot of attention," Jaye said. The movement has helped attract people to Semente who may not have been aware of its existence. "It has been a beautiful thing to receive emails from young people who want to come and learn and volunteer," he said. "It has been beautiful for them to communicate and say 'I'm so happy that there is a black farmer in my community or in my area, I want to support them'."

Penniman & # 39; s Soul Fire Farm is another resource for new farmers. The farm, which describes itself as BIPOC, or black, indigenous, focused on people of color, distributes its food to the hungry, helps build community gardens where people can grow their own food, and, before the pandemic , offers in-person training.

Many of those who have attended the Soul Fire Farm weeklong training course are in their 20s and 30s, Penniman said. That 50-hour program, which takes place at Alma's Fire Farm itself, covers "everything from soil to seed, from harvest to market," he said.

The farm offers online courses for anyone interested in learning more.

"It is a noble and valuable profession," said Penniman. "There are several people who want to enter agriculture because they want a job where they feel good about what they did at the end of the day."