Why is Mattis's verdict on Trump devastating?





Mattis's statement came after police on Monday attacked peaceful protesters outside the White House with rubber bullets and a noxious gas so Trump could have a photo shoot with a bible outside the nearby St. John's Church. from the White House.

There are three reasons why Mattis's statement is so important. First, Mattis spent two years working closely with Trump as his first defense secretary, making him well-positioned to accuse the president of deliberately pursuing a policy of division while in office. This is not a charge brought by a chair critic, but by one of the most senior members of Trump's cabinet who spent countless hours working directly with him.

Second, Mattis is highly revered by the US Army. USA And in national security circles for his stellar military record, which includes commanding the longest air assault in history from a US warship at sea to a landing zone in Afghanistan during the 2001 Taliban war. Mattis He led the US Marines to Baghdad to overthrow Saddam Hussein in 2003, and then ordered CENTCOM to oversee all American wars in the Middle East during the Obama administration.

Third, Mattis has previously struggled not to criticize Trump. He wrote in his 2019 autobiography "Call Sign Chaos," "I'm outdated: I don't write about acting presidents." And when he was on his book tour promoting his book during multiple interviews, Mattis was not drawn to his actual views on Trump.

At a book party in Washington, DC, for Mattis I attended, Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of NPR's "All Things Considered", asked Mattis what it would take to publicly criticize Trump. Could there come a time when you felt you had to speak up if you felt that the country was really in danger? Mattis perked up saying he would never do that. Obviously, Mattis now feels that the country is in danger, and he has stated clearly and unambiguously that Trump is a threat to the Constitution, saying in Wednesday's statement: "When I joined the military, some 50 years ago, I swore a Oath to support and defend the Constitution. I never dreamed that troops taking the same oath were, under any circumstances, ordered to violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens, let alone provide a strange photo for the commander-in-chief. " Trump, who delights in the ceremonial aspects of being the Commander-in-Chief, now has an emerging bloc of retired generals forming against him. Trump will, of course, perform his usual tricks to denigrate them, but he must keep in mind that if this bloc begins to organize to oppose him while seeking reelection, it will be difficult for the President to describe these high-ranking generals as a group of types. Weak of "deep state", as many of them acted heroically in the long wars after 9/11. Unsurprisingly, just hours after Mattis released his statement, Trump responded with tweets calling him "the most overrated general in the world" and saying he did not like his leadership style. Mattis joins a growing anti-Trump chorus of revered retired senior military officers that includes former President of the Joint Chiefs of the United States, Admiral Mike Mullen, who wrote in The Atlantic Tuesday: "It made me sick yesterday to see security personnel … violently clearing a path through Lafayette Square to accommodate the President's visit outside of St. John's Church. To date I have been reluctant to speak on issues related to President Trump's leadership, but we are at a tipping point, and the events of the past few weeks have made it impossible to remain silent. " Retired four-star Marine General John Allen, who heads the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, wrote in Foreign Policy magazine on Wednesday night, "Even for the casual observer, Monday was horrible for the United States and its democracy. The president's speech was calculated to project his abject and arbitrary power, but it did not project any of the emotions or the most desperately needed leadership in every quarter of this nation during this terrible time. " Trump has now received multiple criticism from many of America's top retired generals and military admirals. USA Retired four-star chief officer, General Stanley McChrystal, saying ABC News in 2018 said it found out that Trump was immoral and dishonest. Admiral William McRaven, the architect of the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, wrote In The Washington Post in 2018, "Through his actions, he has embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage, and worst of all, divided us as a nation." Retired three-star general Gen. Mark Hertling, a CNN analyst, has also been quite critical of Trump on a number of issues, for example, when Trump attacked Admiral McRaven for not finding Osama bin Laden earlier, Hertling described this as a "nasty" attack. Even Trump's current Defense Secretary Mark Esper, a former US Army officer. The US is distancing itself from Trump, publicly saying on Wednesday that it disagrees with an idea the President suggested using the federal military against American protesters exercising their First Amendment rights. Esper has now committed Trump's cardinal sin of speaking the truth in public about the Great Leader, so it should come as no surprise if he is finally expelled from Trumpworld to be replaced by someone more obedient.





Source link