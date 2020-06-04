Why is Mattis's verdict on Trump devastating?

Mattis's statement came after police on Monday attacked peaceful protesters outside the White House with rubber bullets and a noxious gas so Trump could have a photo shoot with a bible outside the nearby St. John's Church. from the White House.
There are three reasons why Mattis's statement is so important. First, Mattis spent two years working closely with Trump as his first defense secretary, making him well-positioned to accuse the president of deliberately pursuing a policy of division while in office. This is not a charge brought by a chair critic, but by one of the most senior members of Trump's cabinet who spent countless hours working directly with him.
Third, Mattis has previously struggled not to criticize Trump. He wrote in his 2019 autobiography "Call Sign Chaos," "I'm outdated: I don't write about acting presidents." And when he was on his book tour promoting his book during multiple interviews, Mattis was not drawn to his actual views on Trump.
At a book party in Washington, DC, for Mattis I attended, Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of NPR's "All Things Considered", asked Mattis what it would take to publicly criticize Trump. Could there come a time when you felt you had to speak up if you felt that the country was really in danger? Mattis perked up saying he would never do that.
Obviously, Mattis now feels that the country is in danger, and he has stated clearly and unambiguously that Trump is a threat to the Constitution, saying in Wednesday's statement: "When I joined the military, some 50 years ago, I swore a Oath to support and defend the Constitution. I never dreamed that troops taking the same oath were, under any circumstances, ordered to violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens, let alone provide a strange photo for the commander-in-chief. "
Trump, who delights in the ceremonial aspects of being the Commander-in-Chief, now has an emerging bloc of retired generals forming against him. Trump will, of course, perform his usual tricks to denigrate them, but he must keep in mind that if this bloc begins to organize to oppose him while seeking reelection, it will be difficult for the President to describe these high-ranking generals as a group of types. Weak of "deep state", as many of them acted heroically in the long wars after 9/11.
Unsurprisingly, just hours after Mattis released his statement, Trump responded with tweets calling him "the most overrated general in the world" and saying he did not like his leadership style.
Esper has now committed Trump's cardinal sin of speaking the truth in public about the Great Leader, so it should come as no surprise if he is finally expelled from Trumpworld to be replaced by someone more obedient.